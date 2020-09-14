DANIELS, W.Va. — Defending champions Pat Carter of Huntington and Sam O’Dell of Hurricane, W.Va., defended their title in the West Virginia Golf Association Four Ball championship Sunday at Glade Springs.
Carter and O’Dell combined to shoot 18-under.
They began the day one stoke back of Steve Fox of Huntington and Noah Mullens of Milton. Carter got the team off to a fast start with birdies on No. 1 and No. 5, then made birdie on No. 6 to tie Fox and Mullens at 13-under. Carter and Mullens matched birdies on No. 8. Carter then birided No. 9 for his fifth birdie of the round to give the team a one-stroke lead.
Carter and Fox matched birdies on No. #12, then Carter hit it close on the 15th hole to make birdie for a two-stroke lead. O’Dell birded the 16th to give them a three-stroke lead, which was the winning margin.
Philip Reale and Jess Ferrell finished third.
The championship was flighted after the first round and David Scragg and Mitch Hoffman both of Poca, West Virginia, won the first flight. Jonathan Clark and Brian Washburn of Hurricane won the second flight.