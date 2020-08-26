MASON, W.Va. --Pat Carter of Huntington won the West Virginia Senior Amateur championship Wednesday, edging Scott Bibbee of Vienna, West Virginia, in the match play finals.
Bibbee started quickly, gaining a 1 up lead after he made a par to Carter’s bogey on No. 1. Bibbee maintained his lead for the majority of the front nine. On the par-3 11th hole, Carter took advantage of a Bibbee double bogey to get the match to all square. From there, he never looked back and won holes 11, 12 and 13, then made a 20-foot putt for eagle on the par 5 15th hole.
Carter sealed the victory with a two-putt par on No. 16.
Carter now holds all three WVGA Senior Championship titles (Senior Open, Senior Four-Ball and Senior Amateur).
(Mason, WV) Riverside Golf Club hosted Championship matches in both the Senior and Championship Divisions today, where four players looked to claim victory.
In the Senior Division Championship, Hank Middlemas of Fairmont came out on top by defeating Crab Orchard’s Jim Cragett 7 & 6. Middlemas had control of the match early, never making a bogey throughout the 12 holes. He also made two birdies on holes seven and eight and only missed two Greens in Regulation.