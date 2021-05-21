IRONTON -- Wayne combined 11 hits with four Ironton St. Joe errors to defeat the Flyers 7-3 Thursday in high school baseball.
Levi Cassidy went 2 for 2 with three runs batted in for the Pioneers. Chase Jackson was 3 for 4, Brayden Jackson 2 for 3 with two RBI, Brayden Queen 2 for 4 and Cameron Cade 2 for 4.
Ethan Blatt pitched a three-hitter to earn the win.
WAYNE 220 003 0 -- 7 11 1
IRONTON ST. JOE 101 010 0 -- 3 4 4
Blatt and Cade; Stuntebeck, J. Mahlmeister (2), M. Mahlmeister (4), Sheridan (6) and M. Mahlmeister, Stutenbeck (4), M. Mahlmeister (6).
Hitting: (W) C. Jackson 3-4 2 2B, Cassidy 2-2 3B 3 RBI, Queen 2-4 2B, Cade 2-4 2B, B. Jackson 2-3 2 RBI.
RIVER VALLEY 2, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 1: Joel Horner doubled in Isiah Harkins with the winning run in the sixth inning to lift the Raiders over the Mustangs in a Division III sectional semifinal in Bidwell, Ohio.
River Valley plays at Fairland at noon Saturday for the sectional title.
Blaine Cline singled in Mason Rhodes in the second inning to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead. Lynchburg-Clay tied it with a steal of home in the fifth. Caleb Owens earned the win in relief of Chase Barber, who struck out 12.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 12, COAL GROVE 5: The Senators (15-12) scored seven runs in the sixth inning to pull away from the visiting Hornets in a Division III sectional semifinal. Luke Bradford was the winning pitcher.
POINT PLEASANT 7, PARKERSBURG SOUTH 6: Joel Beattie hit a three-run home run and was the winning pitcher as the Big Blacks (15-5) won at home vs. the Patriots. Hunter Bush drove in two.
WAVERLY 1, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: Derek Elbin struck out 13 and pitched a perfect game to lead the host Tigers past the Blue Devils in a Division II sectional tournament game. Elbin also drove in the only run.
MEIGS 6, BELPRE 4: The Marauders came back from three runs down to beat the Golden Eagles (10-14) in a Division III sectional tournament semifinal in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Meigs (14-8) plays at Westfall for the sectional championship on Saturday.
Hunter Wood, Wyatt Hoover, Andrew Dodson and Ethan Stewart had two hits apiece for the Marauders. Dodson was the winner. Dylan Cox and Matt Bayne each smacked two hits for Belpre.
RACELAND 10, BATH COUNTY 6: The Rams built a 7-1 lead and held on to beat the visiting Wildcats. Conner Hughes and Jacob Holtzapfel each were 2 for 4 with two RBI.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 4, GREENUP COUNTY 1: Jake Derifield struck out four as the Bulldogs (22-4) beat the Musketeers (15-15) in Louisa, Kentucky. Will Lafferty went 2 for 2.
Softball
CABELL MIDLAND 10, CHAPMANVILLE 0: Sydni Burko hit two home runs and went 2 for 4 to lead the visiting Knights to a triumph over the Tigers.
Quinn Ballengee struck out six and walked two in pitching a five-hitter. She also went 2 for 2. Hailey Roe was 2 for 4 with a homer. Jess Terry went 2 for 3 with three RBI. Olivia Pelfrey was 2 for 4 and Jenna Dorsey 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Track
POINT PLEASANT WINS TUDOR'S RELAYS: Point Pleasant's boys and Winfield's girls won championships in the Tudor's Biscuit World Charleston Relays Thursday at Laidley Field.
Cody Schultz won the discus throw with a heave of 142 feet, 2 inches for the Big Blacks. Luke Derenberger took the high jump at 5-6. Point Pleasant's 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams also finished first.