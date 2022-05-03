HUNTINGTON -- With Eli Shouldis in the lineup, Huntington High baseball is 14-6, but without him the Highlanders are 3-2.
Coach John Dennison said the senior catcher is invaluable.
"He is legitimately the heart of this team," Dennison said of Shouldis. "When he goes out there, the blood flows through the rest of this team. He is the heartbeat, a leader, a true go-getter, knows what he's doing. I couldn't be prouder. I'm glad to have him back."
Shouldis swings a potent bat, but also controls the game from behind the plate. He shouts instructions, calling players by name to set the defense. Shouldis leads with his voice and by example. Those qualities attracted college coaches and he chose NCAA Division III power Marietta College.
Shouldis is one of two Highlanders to sign with the six-time national champion Pioneers, who are 35-3. The other is pitcher/shortstop Braden Shepherd.
"I'm going with my best friend," Shouldis said of Shepherd. "My brother in-law (former Cabell Midland player Tyler Anderson) is my biggest role model and he played baseball and football there. I've always grown up around it. They have the most national championships in D3 and are No. 1 in the country right now. They're a powerhouse. It's a town that loves baseball."
Shouldis said he considered other schools, but nothing compared to Marietta.
"A lot of places you visit, you don't feel comfortable, but I went there and felt at home," Shouldis said. "I loved it. It felt like a new home, a new family up there."
Shepherd said he looks forward to continuing with Shouldis.
"I trust him," Shepherd said. "I trust him completely when I'm pitching. I have no doubt he knows what he's doing."
Shouldis said he will major in petroleum engineering.
While Shouldis was out for nine days with a minor shoulder injury, sophomore Jax O'Roark filled in as starter behind the plate.
"Jax did amazing," said Shouldis, who plays guitar and does magic tricks as hobbies. "It's real easy to play safe with my body when I have people I can trust."
Dennison said Shouldis has been an excellent influence on O'Roark.
"Jax did an excellent job," Dennison said. "It gives us a quick snapshot of what the future looks like. Jax is learning. Being the first real year he's had behind Eli, he's going to help us."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
