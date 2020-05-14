HUNTINGTON — Wyatt Yates figured even when God doesn’t necessarily make sense, he was going to follow.
Yates, a baseball standout, recently transferred from Kentucky Christian University to the University of Pikeville.
“I was signed with (KCU), then in some certain way of God I ended up getting released from there and signing with UPike,” Yates said, adding that he thought it unusual that the Lord would lead him away from a Christian college.
The former Lewis County (Ky.) High School catcher said he is excited to see what awaits him with the Bears, who compete in the NAIA Mid-South Conference.
“I liked the location and the program and what their intentions are on the future,” Yates said.
“My high school coach Sammy Holder had UPike’s head coach Casey Hamilton as an assistant and he really liked him. Sammy and I have the same taste in what we like to see from coaches around the game so I knew I would like him and after the release from KCU I got to talk to him. I really liked coach Hamilton and what he was about down there. He’s all about winning and whatever it takes to do so.
Yates said has stayed in shape working out in his back yard. He said he plans to major in education with the goal of returning to Lewis County to coach. Yates has played baseball since he was 4, beginning in the “Little Sluggers,” a league for kids too young for Little League or even Pee Wee baseball.
Yates also played basketball, winning two 63rd district titles, and golf in high school. He said he enjoys golfing and fishing in his spare time.
Pikeville is bringing in a strong player behind the plate. Yates batted .373 as a sophomore and .280 as a junior. He also threw out 15 attempted base stealers as a junior.
“My junior season was a bit odd,” Yates said. “I suffered a knee injury in the start of May, missing 10 games, and was supposed to have missed rest the season. The our back up catcher had quit after the first round of districts after picking up a win so, I came back and played in the district championship and the first round of region.”