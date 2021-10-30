HUNTINGTON — There were plenty of visitors on the Marshall sidelines for Saturday’s game.
For one visitor, however, the matchup between Marshall and FIU brought back special memories.
That visitor? Marshall’s all-time leading passer, Rakeem Cato.
Cato, a Miami, Florida native, came up to Huntington for the first time since taking part in his Pro Day in March 2015 following the completion of his record-setting Herd career.
As Cato walked out on the field, the memories and emotions quickly came back.
“I had chills, man,” Cato said. “I wish I could get back out there. That’s all I’ve been thinking about — all the guys, our championship team, the coaching staff, the great players I played with and just trying to get back on the field and reminisce all those great moments. It’s been a pleasure having fun this whole weekend and just enjoying myself.”
For Cato, the matchup was a bit poetic as he came to Huntington at a time when the Herd was taking on FIU.
Cato was committed to FIU — his hometown school in Miami — before he and teammate Tommy Shuler opted to come to Huntington.
FIU is also special in Cato’s mind because he broke the NCAA record for consecutive games with a touchdown pass against the Panthers in Miami in 2014 — a record he still holds at 46.
“Shew, it all started with FIU,” Cato said. “I was committed to FIU once upon a time, so I mean to come see guys play — a few Miami Central players on FIU’s team, too — it’s a pleasure. I can’t do anything more than to be honored to be here.”
Cato said this Halloween weekend trip to Huntington also reminded him of something he hadn’t been accustomed to in six years since being here.
“The cold,” Cato laughed. “That’s the first thing I was thinking of — how can I prepare myself? Do I wear one layer of shirt, two layers? That’s what I was thinking about.”
Cato then circled back to the memories.
“The family here,” Cato said. “Players, coaches, of course the touchdowns and championship and all that. I’m going to keep thinking about that, but the family, the atmosphere, the love, I just miss it all. They greeted me with so much love, it’s not even funny. It’s a pleasure coming back for this short amount of time, but I told myself I’ve got to come back up.
“I’ve got to make it my business to get back up here. I’ve got a whole lot of family up here.”
CALOMESE INJURED LATE: With just under four minutes left, there was a scary scene at Joan C. Edwards Stadium as reserve defensive lineman Jordan Calomese went down in severe pain after being rolled up on.
Trainers immediately went out to check on him and the cart was called out.
As the severity of Calomese’s leg injury was realized, Marshall’s team huddled around him to support him as he left the field.
“What you saw is a team that rallied around a guy that they love,” Huff said. “(He’s) a guy that didn’t play a lot. He’s been fighting for time and getting better, putting in a lot of hard work. We’ll continue to pray for him and hopefully, the diagnosis is better than what we think.”
Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer, one of the team’s leaders, spoke about Calomese following the game.
“That really hurts to watch because he’s such a great guy,” Ulmer said. “I’ve gone against him every single day all season long and he gives phenomenal effort and he’s a stand-up, great guy. You really hate to see it happen like that. He’s in our thoughts and prayers and we’re all worried about him.”
GETTIN’ SQUIRRLY: The loudest ovation of the evening did not come for a player from either team.
Instead, it came when a squirrel took the field late in the second quarter and was running up and down the field.
As the squirrel raced toward the south end zone, the anticipation from the crowd grew.
Then, the squirrel crossed the goal line and sent the announced crowd of 18,000-plus into a frenzy.
“I think that was the loudest the Joan got tonight was when the squirrel scored a touchdown,” Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer said. “That was pretty sweet. I was pumped up.”
Huff said the squirrel is still being evaluated after his mid-game tryout.
“Right now, we don’t know if he’s going to play offense or defense,” Huff said. “He’s got cat-like quickness, really good body control and good change of direction. You saw there, he really made the 30-yard line miss.”
FLIPPIN’ OUT: Marshall head coach Charles Huff won for the first time in his career on Saturday.
Well, a coin toss, that is.
FIU called tails and the coin came up heads, giving Huff the first coin toss win of his career.
It comes after losing the first eight of his tenure — seven to start the game and an OT against Old Dominion.
Marshall deferred the toss and FIU received the opening kick.
HOMECOMING, OF SORTS: FIU punter Daton Montiel returned to Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday.
Montiel was with the Herd each of the last two seasons before transferring to FIU last offseason.