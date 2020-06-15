HUNTINGTON — At Marshall, quarterback Rakeem Cato lived in the shadows of a pair of former Herd quarterback greats in Chad Pennington and Byron Leftwich.
Those two greats drove Cato each day during the 2014 season.
Whether it was his talks with Pennington throughout his career or meeting up with Leftwich at the Military Bowl in 2013, Cato knew that they were the bar and he wanted to reach that level.
During the 2014 season, Cato broke nearly every record that the two Herd greats set while adding an NCAA record to his resume with 46 consecutive games with a touchdown pass.
Still, most called Cato’s success a product of the Marshall system and often threw praise to those surrounding him — a talented group, much like the other two quarterbacks had.
On Dec. 6, 2014, however, Cato finally achieved something that put him in line with the Pennington and Leftwich conversation.
Cato became a champion, and he did it in a way befitting of those in the Pennington-Leftwich talk.
With Marshall trailing 23-19 and 5:01 left on the clock, Cato and the Herd took possession for what would likely be their final drive at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
For an offense that had dominated throughout the year, the day had been a struggle with miscues abound on a soggy afternoon in Huntington.
However, one drive could completely change the rhetoric of the game.
Not only did it do that, it also changed the rhetoric of Cato’s history.
Cato went from Marshall’s top quarterback without a championship to joining in the conversation among Pennington and Leftwich.
Cato went 6 of 7 on the drive for 53 yards — the last of those passes being a roll right in which he kept his eyes down-field and found Deon-Tay McManus for a 6-yard score that gave Marshall its first lead of the day.
Cato added a pair of rushes for 11 yards, which gave him 64 of the 68 yards accounted for on the drive.
Still, there was one last pass in Cato’s career.
With Marshall facing third-and-9 and under a minute left, Cato set off the celebration with a completion to Ryan Yurachek that capped the senior quarterback’s impressive fourth quarter.
In the first three quarters of the game, Cato was 13 of 31 and struggled mightily.
In the final quarter, Cato was 12 of 15 for 120 yards with a game-winning touchdown.
The game-winning drive stoked memories of the other two quarterbacks and brought some symmetry to Pennington, Leftwich and Cato.
Pennington’s final drive at Marshall ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Eric Pinkerton to win the 1999 Mid-American Conference Championship after the Herd rallied from a 23-0 deficit.
Leftwich’s final pass at Joan C. Edwards Stadium was a 40-yard strike to Darius Watts to give the Herd a 49-45 win over Toledo in the 2002 Mid-American Conference Championship.
And, in 2014, Cato’s late heroics also delivered a title.
Cato may not have been as well-spoken and polished as Pennington nor as physically imposing with his arm as Leftwich, but the guy was a winner.
And he was a champion.
It prompted head coach Doc Holliday to put Cato’s career in perspective among the greats following that win.
“You know, he’s got all these records and he’s got all these things that happened here, but the one thing that was not on his resume was a championship,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “Now, with him winning that championship, you can talk about him in the same breath as you do Chad (Pennington) and Byron (Leftwich) because they did that and they got that done here and he’s got that done.”