Jakob Caudill’s final game for the scarlet and grey of Cabell Midland appears as if it will be in the Blue-Gray All-American Bowl.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior running back was selected to play in the game Jan. 25 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
“It feels great,” Caudill said of the invitation. “I can’t wait to get there.”
Caudill rushed for 1,938 yards on 264 carries and 15 touchdowns last season to help the Knights to the Class AAA state championship game. A first-team all-state selection, he was named co-MVP of the state title game.
Caudill said his main focus is on the 2020 season, if it is played. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for all involved with the team.
“It hasn’t been too bad,” Caudill said. “We’ve been doing everything on our own. It’s different.”
REMEMBERING PHIL RATLIFF: The Colts Neck, New Jersey, Thundering Herd under-14 girls soccer team honored former Lawrence County High School and Marshall University football star Phil Ratliff last week in a victory.
Standout player Isabella Cantalupo, daughter of former Herd player John Cantalupo, wore Ratliff’s jersey No. 56 on the fifth anniversary of the former All-American guard’s death.
“It was a Phil Ratliff-style, grind it out victory,” John Cantalupo said. “Phil gave so much of himself to everyone and the world was a better place with him in it.”
MSAC FOOTBALL POLL: Cabell Midland is the narrow favorite to win the Mountain State Athletic Conference football championship in 2020, according to a poll by Wally’s and Wimpy’s Sports Digest.
The defending MSAC champion Knights garnered four first-place votes and 92 points, followed closely by Spring Valley with a three first-place nods and 90 points. South Charleston picked up three No. 1 votes and 82 points to place third.
George Washington, with 63 points, was tabbed for fourth, with Huntington High and Capital, each with 56 points, tied for fifth. Hurricane (39), Parkersburg (38), Riverside (19) and St. Albans (15) rounded out the top 10.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Boyd County girls basketball star Harley Paynter received scholarship offers from Bethune-Cookman, Furman and Vermont. Tolsia girls basketball standout Julie Boone picked up an offer from Kentucky Christian. Huntington High tight end Eli Archer was offered by DePauw, which also offered Portsmouth Notre Dame girls basketball player Ava Hassel.
Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs received an offer from Central Michigan. Grace Christian girls basketball star Samantha Wells was offered by Wastminster. St. Albans baseball player Drew Whitman committed to West Virginia State.
West Virginia University offered Teays Valley Christian Prep basketball players Jerome Beya and Josiah Davis. Agnes Scott College offered Wyoming East girls basketball star Sarah Saunders. Waverly quarterback Hadyn Shanks was offered by Valparaiso.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Johnson Central and Paintsville has postponed fall sports activities as a precaution against COVID-19. Neither school has a known case of the virus. Former Bluefield defensive back Isaiah Johnson committed to play in the All-American Bowl all-star game.
Point Pleasant has scheduled a home football game with Oak Glen for Sept. 4.