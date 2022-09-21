Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch Cabell Midland’s Jakob Caudill (45) celebrates as the Knights defeat Spring Valley in semifinals of the West Virginia Class AAA football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
ONA — Jakob Caudill turned in many spectacular performances on the Cabell Midland High School football field, but his effort later this month might be his most astonishing.
Caudill, an all-state running back with the Knights as a senior in 2020, is scheduled to serve as one of the team’s captains and participate in the coin flip before Cabell Midland’s 7 p.m. game vs. Oak Hill on Sept. 30.
That Caudill can take the field at all is miraculous, as he suffered a severe head injury after falling down steps at a friend’s house on July 4. Caudill underwent brain surgery and his life was in jeopardy.
“It means a lot to me,” Caudill said of being allowed to participate in pregame ceremonies.
“I’m very thankful for all the support I’ve received from the community and the Midland program. I know without all the prayers and support I wouldn’t be where I am today. My family and I are very appreciative.”
Cabell Midland has designated the game a “green out” and requests that spectators wear that color in honor of Caudill.
“I know it’s nothing short of a miracle I’m here,” Caudill said, thanking God, his family, personnel at Cabell Huntington Hospital and all those who prayed for him and donated to help offset his medical bills.
A bullish 5-foot-9, 213-pound runner, Caudill rushed for 1,938 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior to help the Knights to the Class AAA state championship game. As a senior during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, he ran for 746 yards and 10 TDs in seven games, all victories.
Caudill is expected to make a full recovery. He was cleared to drive on Sept. 13 and hopes to be permitted to work in October.
Caudill’s dad, Will, said he is thankful and amazed by his son’s recovery.
“God has a plan for Jake is the only explanation I have,” Will Caudill said. “This kid is a true miracle.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
