Members of the Huntington High School football team sit together as they attend a celebration in honor of the team's victory in the 2022 Class AAA state championship on Monday, December 12, 2022, in downtown Huntington.
Members of the Huntington High School football team gather in front of the crowd as they attend a celebration in honor of the team’s victory in the 2022 Class AAA state championship on Monday in Huntington. FOR MORE PHOTOS, GO TO WWW.HERALDDISPATCH.COM.
Huntington High football coach Billy Seals speaks during a celebration in honor of the Huntington High School football team's victory in the 2022 Class AAA state championship on Monday, December 12, 2022, in downtown Huntington.
Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow speaks during a celebration in honor of the Huntington High School football team's victory in the 2022 Class AAA state championship on Monday, December 12, 2022, in downtown Huntington.
Members of the Huntington High School football team sit together as they attend a celebration in honor of the team's victory in the 2022 Class AAA state championship on Monday, December 12, 2022, in downtown Huntington.
Members of the Huntington High School football team gather in front of the crowd as they attend a celebration in honor of the team’s victory in the 2022 Class AAA state championship on Monday in Huntington. FOR MORE PHOTOS, GO TO WWW.HERALDDISPATCH.COM.
Huntington High football coach Billy Seals speaks during a celebration in honor of the Huntington High School football team's victory in the 2022 Class AAA state championship on Monday, December 12, 2022, in downtown Huntington.
Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow speaks during a celebration in honor of the Huntington High School football team's victory in the 2022 Class AAA state championship on Monday, December 12, 2022, in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington’s celebration of Huntington High School’s state football championship was special for all involved, but more so for Gavin Adkins.
The Highlanders senior linebacker savored cheers from the crowd, every note played by the marching band and all the elation in each syllable of the voices of the speakers Monday at Pullman Square.
“It’s a great feeling,” said Adkins, a Class AAA all-state selection. “It’s a great celebration. We’ve worked hard and we couldn’t have won it without the help from the community and all the support from everyone.”
Adkins couldn’t have done it without help from surgeon Chad Lavender and physical therapist Jessica Dale, who helped him recover from a knee injury that would have ended many an athlete’s playing days. Adkins tore his anterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament and meniscus the fifth game of his junior season.
Adkins worked diligently to return and help the Highlanders to a 13-1 record and a 28-3 victory over Parkersburg South in the state title game Dec. 4 in Wheeling.
“That’s something I’ve dreamed about my whole life,” Adkins said of the championship.
He celebrated with teammates, dignitaries and more than 500 adoring fans.
Huntington High coach Billy Seals thanked players’ parents for allowing the staff to coach their sons. Seals, in his 13th season, led the Highlanders to state title games in 2013 and 2021 before winning it this season.
“Even though the 2021 state championship game was not a good day for us, it helped build the 2022 state championship team,” Seals said. “All the trials and tribulations, seeing the other team celebrate on the field, helped us.”
Seals said he didn’t enjoy this year’s state title game until it was over.
“There were six minutes to go and the kids were smiling and I was yelling at them asking why they were smiling when there was six minutes left,” Seals said, drawing laughter. “I’m proud of our young men for what they were able to do for the city of Huntington and for our program. Let’s run it back in ‘23.”
Mayor Steve Williams read a proclamation declaring Dec. 12, 2022, Huntington High Football Day in the city he calls “Title Town West Virginia.”
“It’s a championship with the oval ball, not just the round ball,” Williams said referring to HHS winning its first state title in football after several in boys and girls basketball.
“I’m so proud of you fellows, so unbelievably proud.”
Williams talked to the team at practice before it played Parkersburg South and told them, “You smack them in the mouth and let them know you are from Huntington.”
The crowd cheered as Williams’ enthusiasm. The mayor agreed with Adkins that community support was vital.
Radio play-by-play man Woody Woodrum said he was proud of the Highlanders.
“Somebody said Parkersburg South had too many weapons,” Woodrum said. “Their long snapper, holder and kicker were really good. They got a whole three points out of them.”
The crowd laughed again, enjoying the chilly night warmed by the celebration.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.