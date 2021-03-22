HUNTINGTON - It was a good weekend for Marshall head coach Charles Huff, and it wasn't just limited to the fact that spring practice arrived for the Thundering Herd.
Huff added pieces for the future, as well, securing a pair of commitments over the weekend, including one of the nation's top pro-style quarterbacks available in the Class of 2022 in Centerville (Ohio) quarterback Chase Harrison.
Harrison said he found everything he was looking for in a school in Marshall, which is why he committed early despite having a Louisville offer and significant Big Ten interest from schools including Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State and Indiana.
"Marshall, over the years, has been a special place and Coach Huff coming in, he's going to carry on that tradition," Harrison said. "They were a winning football program before, but he's going to take it to the next level. They have a great family atmosphere - great fan base, great town - and I'd be lucky to be a part of it."
Harrison approached his recruiting process much like he approaches the game on the field - work through his progression and find the best option.
"I never really rush timing," Harrison said. "I knew that, when it was the right time, I'd commit. I'm glad I made the right decision in committing to Marshall. It's a great program and I'm excited to take the next step."
After receiving the offer in February, Harrison made a trip to Huntington on his own to get a feel for campus and the town. Two weeks later, he's planning his future to be in Huntington.
"I took a self-guided tour and visited the campus and looked around to see somewhere I might be for four years and see how I felt," Harrison said. "I loved it all. Campus was amazing, the atmosphere was awesome. It was all great."
The 6-2, 205-pound quarterback is considered the No. 15-rated pro-style quarterback in the country for the Class of 2022, making his commitment to Marshall significant for Huff to get that class rolling early. He is also ranked as the 13th-best prospect for the class in the tradition-rich state of Ohio - something he feels plays to his advantage.
"Playing Division I competition in Ohio is not easy," Harrison said. "You face Big Ten, SEC guys every week, but it only makes you better. It's something you live for."
Harrison did his research in recruiting, breaking down what the future of Marshall's offense will be like with Huff and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey.
It is an offensive scheme that is attractive to any quarterback, Harrison said.
"It's definitely a quarterback-friendly system," Harrison said. "I got on the Zoom with Coach Cramsey and he showed me the offense and some of the plays. Airing out the ball is something a quarterback dreams of, so being able to play with those guys and air out the ball is going to be a blast."
Harrison has seen success in his Centerville career, already owning the school's career passing record with one season left to play.
In eight games last season, Harrison threw for 1,723 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Elks while leading the team to 40-point performances in three of their last four games.
With his decision to play for the Herd now set, Harrison said the work starts for his future.
"I think my mental game is already there," Harrison said. "I spend hours of time watching film to always get better. I think I can make any throw on the field, but maybe one thing I can improve on is getting stronger and faster to match everyone else's speed. That's something I'm working on this off-season."
After securing Harrison's commitment on Sunday, the Herd added to its Class of 2022 on Monday with the addition of Griffin (Georgia) talent Jacob Hammonds, a 6-2, 200-pound defensive back.
The versatile defensive back has the build and demeanor of a safety, but the ball skills to be able to play cornerback, meaning he can fit in many roles for the Herd secondary.
"They’re going to put me everywhere, try to ball out," Hammonds told HerdNation.com. "I’m trying to play everywhere."
Marshall gets back on the field for spring practice on Tuesday, which starts their first full week in spring drills.