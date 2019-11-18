HUNTINGTON — Five seniors from Huntington Prep signed their national letters of intent Friday at Huntington St. Joseph High School to continue their careers at the Division I men’s college basketball level.
Jaemyn Brakefield, a 6-foot-8 senior forward and the top recruit from the basketball prep school, made his commitment to Duke official with the LOI. A four-star recruit according to recruiting website 247sports.com and a five-star rated by ESPN, Brakefield previously gave a hard commitment to the Blue Devils in October.
“It’s a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” said Brakefield who used to imagine himself signing to play for the Atlantic Coast Conference and national power. “It’s so surreal that I’m going there.”
Brakefield’s addition to the Blue Devils’ incoming crop of next season’s freshmen made head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s recruiting class No. 1 in the nation per multiple outlets.
“You can say somebody’s No. 1 but you just got to work and show that you’re No. 1,” Brakefield said.
Other signees were AJ Holland, a guard, who signed to play at Michigan State out of the Big Ten where he will play for a coach who is also among the top in the profession in Tom Izzo.
Former Gallia Academy star Zach Loveday came to Huntington Prep last year and is one of the newer members of the program. The 7-1 center who signed to continue his career at Baylor drew laughs from the St. Joe student body when he had to move balloons at the table out of his way to address the crowd.
“I just want to thank each and everyone of you all for accepting me here,” Loveday told his fellow students. “It meant a lot to me to come here and it just felt like it was home away from home.”
Loveday was one of three signees Friday who will continue his career in the Big 12. Dudley Blackwell signed to play at Iowa State and Isaiah Cottrell will stay in West Virginia where he will join coach Bob Huggins’ Mountaineers squad.
“Go Mounaineers!” Cottrell said which drew cheers from some of the students.
The five are members of the Huntington Prep national squad that is 2-0 so far this season. Its next game is scheduled for Dec. 15 in New York, New York in the PSA Cardinals Showcase, according to the team’s web site.