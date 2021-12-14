Spring Valley boys basketball coach Rick Chaffin gives instructions from the sidelines as the Timberwolves face the Tolsia Rebels in a high school boys basketball game at Spring Valley High School Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Spring Valley boys basketball coach Rick Chaffin gives instructions from the sidelines as the Timberwolves face the Tolsia Rebels in a high school boys basketball game at Spring Valley High School Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
HUNTINGTON — It didn’t take long for Rick Chaffin to earn his first win as coach of the Spring Valley boys basketball team.
Behind a game-high 19 points from Ty Smith, the Timberwolves (1-0) defeated visiting Tolsia 62-41 Tuesday night at Spring Valley High School in Chaffin’s debut.
“That’s a good way to start off,” said Chaffin, an area native who once coached at nearby Cabell Midland before trading red for blue.
“We’re young, we’re inexperienced, but I think each game we’ll get better, and I thought tonight they played hard even though they made a lot of mistakes, those are things I think we can correct,” Chaffin continued.
The Timberwolves led by a basket after one quarter and extended that lead to 27-20 by halftime. Smith hit a three-point shot and sparked a 7-0 run early in the third quarter, putting the game just out of Tolsia’s reach.
“Ty is the only one who had any varsity minutes last year, so we’re counting on him for leadership. He’s a strong kid. He had 19 points, and I think eight or nine rebounds,” Chaffin said. “We’re expecting him to do some big things.”
The Rebels were playing their second game in as many nights, coming off a double overtime loss Monday to the Wayne Pioneers. First-year coach Brian Stacy’s squad dropped to 0-3 on the young season.
“I don’t want to make excuses and say last night wore us down. We condition for this,” Stacey said. “We’re going to take this and learn from it, but we got away from everything we worked on at the beginning of the year and because of that our defensive shield looked bad, we couldn’t run an offense, and we got pushed out of our element.”
The Rebels were paced by freshmen Parker Watts and Anthony Lovins, who each scored 11 in the win. Lovins, who was one of the few on either team with varsity experience, hit a three triples in the loss. CJ Johnson scored eight off the bench.
Tolsia is without a win in three games this season with losses to defending Class A champion Man, and cross-county opponents Wayne and Spring Valley, but it’s not discouraging for Stacey, who sees the effort that his team is putting out there.
“We just had a bad night,” he said. “This is a work in progress for us, and we’re going to keep chugging along. We work now for what happens at the end of February.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
