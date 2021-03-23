HUNTINGTON - Over the weekend, Marshall University and the city of Huntington hosted the 2021 West Virginia State Cheer Championships.
Teams competed at Cam Henderson Center on Saturday for the right to be called the state's best.
Champions from the weekend included Wheeling Park in Class AAA, Fairmont Senior in Class AA and Man High School in Class A.
Typically, the state competition takes place in December, but COVID-19 concerns delayed that competition until March this year.
Results
Class AAA
Champion: Wheeling Park
Runner-up: Brooke
Class AA
Champion: Fairmont Senior
Runner-up: Logan
Class A
Champion: Man
Runner-up: Wheeling Central