HUNTINGTON - Over the weekend, Marshall University and the city of Huntington hosted the 2021 West Virginia State Cheer Championships.

Teams competed at Cam Henderson Center on Saturday for the right to be called the state's best.

Champions from the weekend included Wheeling Park in Class AAA, Fairmont Senior in Class AA and Man High School in Class A.

Typically, the state competition takes place in December, but COVID-19 concerns delayed that competition until March this year.

Results

Class AAA

Champion: Wheeling Park

Runner-up: Brooke

Class AA

Champion: Fairmont Senior

Runner-up: Logan

Class A

Champion: Man

Runner-up: Wheeling Central 

