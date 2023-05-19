Marshall’s lead in the fourth inning seemed to dissipate just as quickly as it appeared.
Kyle Schaefer’s two-run homer in the top of the frame boosted the Herd to a 2-1 advantage, which Coastal Carolina turned into a 3-2 lead of its own in the bottom half-inning.
The Chanticleers then tacked on six of the final seven runs in the contest to take the series opener 9-3 at Spring Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina on Friday night.
Schaefer’s seventh home run of the season brought Daniel Carinci around to score after he led off with a walk. Owen Ayers drove in KB Peralta with his 21st double of the year to cap the scoring for Marshall (16-35, 5-23 Sun Belt) in the eighth inning.
Coastal Carolina held Marshall to just three hits — two doubles and a home run — while ringing up the Herd for 14, four of which came from designated hitter Derek Bender. He went 4 of 5 with two doubles and batted in a run.
Nick Lucky was more than his last name might make him out to be and singled three times to drive across as many runs Friday night.
After trailing 2-1, Coastal added two runs in the fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings to take control in the series opener.
The Chanticleers (35-17, 21-7 Sun Belt) kept their chances of a regular season title alive, picked up their fifth straight victory and can clinch the series by taking one of two games in Saturday’s doubleheader.
Freshman Liam Doyle earned the win on the bump, throwing seven innings while only allowing two hits to the Herd’s lineup. After Schaefer’s long ball, he retired the next 12 batters he faced before exiting the game.
With the loss, Patrick Copen dropped to 2-9 on the year after surrendering five runs, four of which were earned, on nine hits in six innings pitched. He struck out and walked four batters each.
The series resumes Saturday at 1 p.m. with a doubleheader after Thursday’s scheduled game was rained out. It will be the final two games of the regular season for each team, and the last games of the 2023 season for Marshall, which will not qualify for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
