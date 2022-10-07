SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Five inductees into the South Point athletics hall of fame saw a rare event on Friday at the Pointers’ Alumni Stadium — a home football win in the Ohio Valley Conference.
South Point took a three-possession lead at halftime, then added a fourth quarter score while its defense shut out Chesapeake for a 31-0 win for the Pointers’ first home OVC win since 2013, according to head coach Chris Davis and athletic director Chase Kratzenberg.
“This is the most wins we’ve had in a season since 2013,” said Kratzenberg following the win that improved South Point to 3-5 overall, 1-4 in the OVC.
Basketball stars Laura Gaskin Hazlett and Kathy Howard, former football coach Bob Lester, former Pointers’ quarterback Rusty Smith and 200-meter state champion Sheila Spotts-Murphy were honored at halftime as the newest member of the hall of fame.
By the time their names were announced along with some of their accomplishments, the Pointers had taken a 24-0 lead at halftime.
Junior running back Gage Chapman’s touchdown reception at 5:30 of the first quarter gave South Point a 6-0 lead and would have been enough to hand South Point the victory. From his linebacker position though, Chapman recorded a team-high eight solo tackles, assisted on another, and recorded both of South Point’s sacks on Chesapeake quarterback Jacob Harris.
Chapman said during practice this week the Pointers practiced swarming to the ball. On Friday, he did the swarming.
“As the game went on, I started reading the gaps,” said Chapman, whose team faces Portsmouth at home next Friday. “Once I got the cadence down, I realized what players were getting slow off the ball and just hit those gaps.”
Blaine Freeman added two touchdowns in the first half while Braylon Balandra’s 21-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter set the halftime tally.
Braydon Hanshaw caught Jordan Ermalovich’s third TD pass of the game kept both of his feet just in bounds for a fourth quarter score that completed the tally.
It was a frustrating game for Chesapeake (2-6, 0-5) which was called for three personal foul penalties in the first quarter. Before the start of the second period, Panthers head coach Todd Knipp huddled his team on the field to address the issue.
“I was just trying to get their composure,” said Knipp, whose Panthers have lost 13 straight OVC games. “We’re better than that.”
Chesapeake finished with 100 penalty yards and only 93 yards of offense in the defeat, its second straight to South Point.
CHESAPEAKE 0 0 0 0 — 00
SOUTH POINT 6 18 0 7 — 31
S — Chapman 29 pass from Ermalovich (pass failed).
S — Freeman 4 run (Hanshaw pass from Ermalovich).
S — Freeman 31 pass from Ermalovich (Balandra kick).
S — Balandra 21-yard FG.
S — Hanshaw 21 pass from Ermalovich (Balandra kick).
