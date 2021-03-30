The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON -- Emily Chapman, All-American.

Chapman, a former Fairland High School all-state basketball player now at Cedarville (Ohio) University, was named a second-team National Christian College Athletic Association All-American.

A 5-foot-5 junior guard averaged 13.9 points and 4.7 rebounds last season. She led the club with 60 3-point field goals and was second in assists with 91. Chapman was a first-team All-Great Midwest Conference selection and helped the Yellow Jackets to a 19-6 overall record and an 18-4 mark in the league. Cedarville won the GMC championship, reached a No. 9 ranking in NCAA Division II and made the NCAA Atlantic Regional.

Chapman made 127 of 244 shots (52 percent), including 60 of 134 (44.8 percent) from 3-point range. She went 34 for 45 (75.6 percent) on free throws and finished with 17 steals and seven blocked shots. She scored a career-high 31 points in a victory over Hillsdale College on Feb. 27 when she made 12 of 19 3-point attempts and grabbed a career-high nine rebounds. On Feb. 8, Chapman made eight 3-point shots in a 24-point effort against Findlay. 

Chapman is one of two former Fairland players on the Cedarville roster, joining sophomore forward Allie Marshall.

Lady Jacket guards Ashlyn Huffman, a 5-6 senior from Columbus, Indiana, was named to the five-member first team.

She averaged a team-leading 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists for Cedarville. She was the NCCAA Midwest Region Player of the Year and the Kathy Freese-Peabody Award recipient.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you