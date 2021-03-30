HUNTINGTON -- Emily Chapman, All-American.
Chapman, a former Fairland High School all-state basketball player now at Cedarville (Ohio) University, was named a second-team National Christian College Athletic Association All-American.
A 5-foot-5 junior guard averaged 13.9 points and 4.7 rebounds last season. She led the club with 60 3-point field goals and was second in assists with 91. Chapman was a first-team All-Great Midwest Conference selection and helped the Yellow Jackets to a 19-6 overall record and an 18-4 mark in the league. Cedarville won the GMC championship, reached a No. 9 ranking in NCAA Division II and made the NCAA Atlantic Regional.
Chapman made 127 of 244 shots (52 percent), including 60 of 134 (44.8 percent) from 3-point range. She went 34 for 45 (75.6 percent) on free throws and finished with 17 steals and seven blocked shots. She scored a career-high 31 points in a victory over Hillsdale College on Feb. 27 when she made 12 of 19 3-point attempts and grabbed a career-high nine rebounds. On Feb. 8, Chapman made eight 3-point shots in a 24-point effort against Findlay.
Chapman is one of two former Fairland players on the Cedarville roster, joining sophomore forward Allie Marshall.
Lady Jacket guards Ashlyn Huffman, a 5-6 senior from Columbus, Indiana, was named to the five-member first team.
She averaged a team-leading 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists for Cedarville. She was the NCCAA Midwest Region Player of the Year and the Kathy Freese-Peabody Award recipient.