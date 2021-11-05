CHAPMANVILLE — There were no playoffs this season for either the Man Hillbillies or the Chapmanville Tigers.
So each team wanted to close out the season strong with a victory.
That team was Chapmanville Regional High School, which defeated the Logan County rival Billies, 40-28, on Friday night in the regular season finale at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium.
With the Senior Night win, the Tigers ended their 2021 campaign with a 4-6 record and a two-game winning streak following last week’s 15-point win over Mingo Central. Man closed out with an identical 4-6 mark.
Chapmanville finally put Man away late.
Leading 33-28 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Brody Dalton scored on a 16-yard run with 4:19 left, putting the Tigers up by 12.
Dalton then intercepted a pass and the Tigers were able to run out the clock, with the finishing touches coming on a 22-yard jump pass to tackle eligible RJ Jones on a third-and-13 play.
“They kept hanging around,” Chapmanville coach James Barker said of the Billies. “But we did a great job and kept fighting. It seemed like every time they had an answer we seemed to have one too. That’s kind of how the game went.”
Dalton finished with 18 rushes for 126 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to senior Will Kirkendall. He was 5 of 10 passing for 99 yards.
Junior running back Kohl Farmer led the Tigers on the ground, rushing for 111 yards on 17 and a pair of scores in the first half. He left the game late in the second quarter with a hip injury, however, and Chapmanville went to backup Charles Stallard, who ran for 72 yards on 13 carries — all in the second half.
“Stallard made some tough runs,” Barker said. “We were very simple on offense in the second half after Kohl Farmer went out. We threw one pass in the second half and that was the one to RJ Jones at the end. We challenged our offensive line at second half because that changed what we were going to do in the second half.”
Man shot itself in the foot with five turnovers, including four fumbles. Three of those came in the red zone. The Hillbillies also had a touchdown called back due to penalty. The Tigers had just one turnover on the night.
Two of Man’s fumbles were stripped away by the CRHS defense.
“We ripped two of those out,” Barker said. “That was a good job doing that by our kids.”
Justin Grimmett led Man as he caught two passes for 102 yards, including a 70-yarder for a touchdown, which pulled the Billies to within 33-28 with 8:41 left in the game. Grimmett also ran five times for 45 yards and had a 35-yard punt return for a touchdown wiped out by a flag.
The Tigers went up 7-0 at the 4:06 mark of the first quarter with Farmer’s 6-yard TD run.
Man tied it 7-7 two plays later as fullback Jordan Adams rumbled in from 46 yards out at the 3:42 mark.
The Billies then fumbled inside the 20 and Chapmanville capitalized as Dalton hit Kirkendall on a 24-yard strike with 5:57 left until halftime. Evan Plumley’s PAT was wide left but CRHS led 13-7.
Man then took a 14-13 lead with 3:58 to go as QB Israel Canterbury crossed the goal line on a 1-yard plunge and kicker Jaxson Tipton tacked on the PAT.
The Tigers then struck just before the half.
Set up on a fourth-and-21 conversion by Dalton’s 31-yard pass to Jacob Topping to the 8, Chapmanville then scored on the next play as Dalton connected with Kirkendall on a TD pass. That gave the Tigers a 19-14 lead with 38 ticks to go until the break.
Tipton missed a 25-yard field goal on the final play of the half.
In the third quarter, Dalton’s 4-yard touchdown run gave Chapmanville a 26-14 lead with 8:35 showing on the clock.
The Billies then closed it to 26-21 with a 9-yard TD run by Adams with 5:49 go to.
Early in the fourth, Stallard scored on a 1-yard plunge, giving the Tigers a 33-21 lead.
It was a season of what-ifs and could-have-beens for the Tigers, which showed flashes of brilliance, but also tasted the bitter pill of four losses by only a combined 21 points.
Close setbacks to Sissonville (24-20), Winfield (28-24), Scott (26-23) and arch-rival Logan (24-14) ended up sinking the Tigers’ season and dashing any playoff hopes.
With a few breaks, Chapmanville could have been right in the playoff hunt.
Dalton, who had to sit out in two of those games, has sparked the Chapmanville offense all season. He sustained a nasty cut on his non-throwing hand in the Week 3 game against Nitro, a gash which required 11 stitches.
“I’ve been saying it all season long and now I’ll say it. We are the best 4-6 team in the state,” Barker said. “We were just so snake-bit early in the year. Obviously, those close losses hurt us. These kids could have quit on me but they didn’t after the Hoover game and going into the bye week. We rallied and rallied together. I can’t say enough about these seniors.”
Chapmanville improved to 15-30-1 in the all-time series with Man dating back to 1956.
The Tigers and Hillbillies did not play last season. Man had beaten CRHS 33-8 in the previous meeting a couple of years ago.