HUNTINGTON — Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni had a big smile on his face on Wednesday, and it wasn’t just because he was preparing for a bucket-list trip to South Bend, Indiana, to visit Notre Dame.
Wednesday was the first day in the fall signing period for basketball players and D’Antoni snagged what he thinks will be a gem for the Thundering Herd in Chapmanville Regional’s Obinna Anochili-Killen.
D’Antoni didn’t mince words when discussing his thoughts on Anochili-Killen’s impact.
“The state’s best chose Marshall,” D’Antoni said. “It’s good for Marshall University and it’s good for him. I think he’s made a wise choice. He’s going to be playing in front of people who have cared for him for the last four years. It should be exciting times and he’s made us a lot better.”
Marshall received Anochili-Killen’s NLI just before the Herd took the court for an 11 a.m. practice, which preceded the team’s journey to Indiana for their upcoming Friday night affair at Notre Dame.
From the time that D’Antoni stepped out on the Henderson Center floor on Wednesday, however, he said there was plenty of reason to smile.
“Well, one I get to chalk off Notre Dame on the bucket list, so that’s good,” D’Antoni said. “No. 2 is we haven’t practiced yet and we got better.”
There’s plenty for D’Antoni to be excited about with Anochili-Killen, a 6-foot-9 forward who has helped lead Chapmanville Regional to consecutive Class AA championships.
D’Antoni’s system thrives on energy, pace and flair, and there have been few players within West Virginia in the last decade that bring that to the table on both ends like Anochili-Killen.
Anochili-Killen is coming off a year in which he averaged 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks while leading the Tigers to a 26-0 record and Class AA title.
What impressed D’Antoni the most is the athleticism and playmaking ability that Anochili-Killen brings to the defensive end of the floor.
“He’s a tremendous defender and he has great length,” D’Antoni said. “He fits into our system of being able to guard different positions. He can not only guard inside, he can guard outside.”
The athleticism that Anochili-Killen possesses enables him to turn defense to offense instantly by beating other post players down the floor.
Especially during his junior season, Anochili-Killen went to work on his offensive game — everything from handling the ball to improving his shooting ability.
The improvements showed as Chapmanville Regional head coach Brad Napier even had him bring the ball up the court for the Tigers as a point forward — also a D’Antoni system staple — in the state tournament.
That skill set made Anochili-Killen a highly sought-after prospect from many schools in the recruiting process, but D’Antoni offered him something others couldn’t — an opportunity to play at a high level close to home.
“We just sold our program,” D’Antoni said. “We really don’t talk about who’s recruiting him. We sell what we have. What we offered was great teammates, friends that he could make for life, a chance to play in front of his own folks and people who have cared for him for years and a great chance to get in the NCAA (Tournament).”
The ability to make an NCAA Tournament was a question that came up from Anochili-Killen, and D’Antoni offered a response that showed the Class of 2020 product how much Marshall’s staff thought of him.
“I challenged him,” D’Antoni said. “He asked, ‘Well, can we get to the NCAA?’ I said, ‘That’s why we’re bringing you here. You lead us. We want you not to fit in. We want you to lead.’ I think he’s accepted that challenge.”
Former Chapmanville teammate Devin Collins, who is in his first year with the Herd program, said he is pleased to be able to call Anochili-Killen a teammate once again in the future, and that there is great pride within the Chapmanville community that will filter to Marshall now.
“It’s going to be great,” Collins said. “There will be hundreds of Chapmanville people at every game, I believe. It’s going to be really fun.”
