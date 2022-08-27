The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Chapmanville football logo2.jpg

CHAPMANVILLE — It took about four hours, but after a lengthy lightning delay in the first half, Chapmanville turned on the afterburners and downed Sissonville 43-26 on Friday at Chapmanville High in the teams’ 2022 regular-season opener.

It was Chapmanville’s first win over Sissonville since 2015, when the Tigers downed the Indians 30-6.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you