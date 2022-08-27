CHAPMANVILLE — It took about four hours, but after a lengthy lightning delay in the first half, Chapmanville turned on the afterburners and downed Sissonville 43-26 on Friday at Chapmanville High in the teams’ 2022 regular-season opener.
It was Chapmanville’s first win over Sissonville since 2015, when the Tigers downed the Indians 30-6.
“It’s been a while,” Chapmanville coach James Barker said. “This was an important game to us. We felt like last year we let that one get away after halftime. Our guys were pretty hungry tonight. We had to fight some adversity there with the weather but I’m pretty proud of my guys.”
Senior running back Kohl Farmer was Chapmanville’s rushed 30 times for 181 yards and four touchdowns.
Sissonville got on the board first. After Chapmanville running back Charles Stallard fumbled, the Indians had the ball at the Chapmanville 22-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Cam Arbogast rushed for 22 yards and a touchdown. The Indians had a 7-0 lead after the extra point.
Chapmanville responded quickly as it put together a seven-play, 80-yard drive capped by a Farmer 1-yard touchdown run. The extra point failed and Sissonville had a 7-6 lead.
That lead was short lived as Elijah Pridemore picked off Sissonville quarterback Ethan Taylor and took it 40 yards for a touchdown and Chapmanville took the 12-7 lead.
Chapmanville then got a stop on defense and was driving down the field but a lightning delay was put into effect and the game was delayed for more than an hour.
Once the game restarted, Farmer rushed 6 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers an 18-7 lead. Arbogast responded with an 18-yard rush later in the quarter and the Tigers had an 18-14 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Chapmanville kicked to Sissonville but the Indians went three-and-out and punted the ball back to Chapmanville. The Tigers put together a seven-play, 57-yard drive capped by a Brody Dalton 19-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Adkins to put Chapmanville up 25-14.
Chapmanville once again stopped Sissonville and on its next possession Farmer scored his third touchdown of the game on a 5-yard rush. The extra point failed and Chapmanville’s lead swelled to 31-14 with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.
Sissonville didn’t give up, though. Taylor found freshman Malachi Thompson for a 30-yard touchdown pass. The kick after the touchdown was blocked but Sissonville was back in it as the score was 31-20 in favor of the Tigers.
With an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Tigers decided to get creative with a flea flicker as Dalton pitched the ball to Adam Mullens and Mullens threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Topping to put Chapmanville up 37-20 with nine minutes left in the game. Farmer added to the lead with a 27-yard touchdown run, his fourth of the game, and it was all Chapmanville with a 43-20 lead with 3:52 left in the game.
Taylor didn’t give up as he completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Wiseman and the score was 43-26. That score went final.
Chapmanville had a couple of early mistakes as it fumbled the ball away twice. Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy credited Chapmanville but also said his team didn’t take advantage of the early mistakes.
“I love James Barker, I think he runs a great program,” Lovejoy said. “I honestly believe this is the best team he’s had since he’s been the head coach here. Hats off to him. We didn’t [capitalize]. We had a couple guys cramp up and then the guys that come in had a couple missed blocks.”
