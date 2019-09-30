TORNADO, W.Va. – Chapmanville won the Class AA, Region IV high school golf championship Monday.

The Tigers shot 250, led by an 81 by Reed Dingess on the par-71, 6,237-yard Big Bend Golf Course. Hayden Farley shot 82, J.D. Ferrell 87 and Andi Bledsoe 92 to back Dingess.

Chapmanville qualified for the state tournament Oct. 8 at the Oglebay Resort golf course in Wheeling. Winfield also qualified as a team, shooting 257, led by a 77 from Chase Milbee. Kenzie Parker carded an 89, Emily Radford a 91 and Hannah Nunley a 101.

Cole Kiley of Wayne shot 88 and Jacob Blizzard of Poca 80 to qualify as individuals. Kiley was backed by teammates Elora Spradlin with a 100 and Anna Fry with a 101.

Poca finished third at 280, followed by Wayne at 289, Mingo Central at 294, Point Pleasant at 301 and Logan at 304. Sissonville reported no team score.

