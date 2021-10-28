RIPLEY, W.Va. — Cabell Midland head coach Andy Wilson relies a lot on Olivia Charles and the junior delivered in a big way here Thursday evening inside Memorial Stadium as the Knights punched their ticket to next week’s state tournament in Beckley by eliminating Parkersburg South in the Class AAA, Region IV championship match, 1-0.
Parkersburg South, which ended the campaign at 18-3-2, was trying to make a return trip to the state tournament after finishing runner-up in 2020.
However, the best shot of the night for the Patriots came in the seventh minute when Regan Shockey drilled the crossbar above the head of Knight keeper Ellaina Hess, who finished with nine saves in her clean slate.
“The refs let a few things slide our team wasn’t happy with, but we ended up persevering with my teammates and my coaches telling me to keep going” admitted Charles, who despite being marked closely all match by Riley Shockey managed to tally her 47th goal with 16 ticks left in the 67th minute from near the sideline.
The Patriots, who received a trio of saves from Mackenzie Mott, had a 4-3 edge in corner kicks as well as a 9-4 advantage in shots on goal.
Head coach Ron Bucholtz’ squad, which placed six shots on goal after intermission, had its final best opportunity in the 71st minute when Samara Nunn sent a cross to Maddi Vance in the box. However, the freshman was unable to get a good foot on the ball and her shot sailed high.
“She hit it well, upper 90, far post,” Bucholtz said of Charles’ goal. “I’ll have to look at film and see if maybe we weren’t quite positioned properly or if it was just that good of a shot.
“If you let a team hang around bad things can happen. We didn’t play our best first half, although we still generated a few chances. We were over hitting all the passes in the first half.”
Charles had a pair of direct kicks that resulted in shots on goal prior to her game-winner.
“Our keeper had some amazing saves. It was a tough game,” Charles added. “A great team. Samara Nunn is an amazing player and one of my best friends. It was just a dog fight. Either team could’ve came out with it, but we’re blessed. My teammate (Cailyn Lowe) got a fast throw-in. She was on her toes.
“It was supposed to be a cross, but it just slipped in and it was just awesome. I think the keeper kind of touched it in a little bit. That was our team goal was just to go to state. This team, this year, we’re like family. This is the closest I’ve ever been to a team. I can not thank God more for a better team and better coaches to go to states with and for this win. I’m beyond grateful right now, ecstatic really.”
At the start of the second half, Charles tried to get a through ball to Emma Shields in the box, but Mia Miller was there for the Patriots with a slide tackle.
Early in the 62nd minute, Shields had to leave due to a yellow card. Adi Altizer’s direct kick from 30 yards went wide left for PSHS.
“Second half we came out a house on fire. We were pretty much all over in the second half,” Bucholtz added. “We never hit that good quality shot to beat their keeper and she made a couple nice saves. Some of the shots just weren’t hit as sharply as we needed them to.
“You have to give them credit. They were playing with a lot of intensity and swarming and were quick to the ball. Sometimes you can play a good game of soccer, and soccer can be a cruel sport, and you just don’t come away with the victory.”
Cabell Midland will enter the state semifinals with a record of 18-5.
Cabell Midland’s boys defeated Hurricane 1-0 in the Region IV finals to earn a state tournament berth.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 0 0 — 0
CABELL MIDLAND 0 1 — 1
CM --Charles (Lowe assist), 67:00
Shots on goal: PS 9, CM 4. Corner kicks: PS 4, CM 3. Saves: PS 3 (Mackenzie Mott), CM 9 (Ellaina Hess)