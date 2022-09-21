The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA — Olivia Charles scored three goals to lead Cabell Midland to a 3-2 victory over Huntington High Tuesday in girls high school soccer.

Charles staked the Knights to a 3-0 lead, scoring on a direct kick, a penalty kick and after corralling a loose ball from a scramble in front of the goal. The first two goals were in the first half, the last in the 61st minute.

