ONA — Olivia Charles scored three goals to lead Cabell Midland to a 3-2 victory over Huntington High Tuesday in girls high school soccer.
Charles staked the Knights to a 3-0 lead, scoring on a direct kick, a penalty kick and after corralling a loose ball from a scramble in front of the goal. The first two goals were in the first half, the last in the 61st minute.
The Highlanders rallied within 3-1 when Sophie Weiler scored off a Quincey Mullins assist with 12 minutes to play, then Weiler assisted Cali Ellis to pull the Highlanders within one goal late, but the Knights held on for the win.
MINFORD 11, SOUTH POINT 0: Mychal Cron scored two goals and assisted on four as the host Falcons walloped the Pointers. Lexi Conkle scored three goals. Haley Knore scored two, including the 100th of her career.
Boys soccer
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 2, WINFIELD 0: Zander Pinson scored both goals as the Irish (7-1-1) defeated the host Generals. Pinson scored off a Nic Frazier assist in the 27th minute, then found the net again off a Brier Wagner pass in the 71st minute. Beau Farley made seven saves.
FAIRLAND 9, WELLSTON 0: Parker Wyant scored 2:42 into the game to give the Dragons the only goal needed to beat the Rockets at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio. Daniel Monge and Gabe Polcyn each scored twice. Will Davis, Trevor Lochow, Noah Weinswag and Ben Prino also found the goal.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 1, HURRICANE 0: Jackson Williams scored off an assist by Michael Luechauer as the Patriots (9-0-2) edged the Redskins (10-1-1).
RUSSELL 6, GREENUP COUNTY 2: Alan Benitez Ramires scored one goal and issued one assist as the Red Devils (10-4) beat the Musketeers (3-7-1) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Jeison Benitez Ramires, Joe Kaczmarcyk, Nathan Totten, Blake Hern and Ben Totten also scored. Ryan Truett made eight saves. Travis Reed scored both of Greenup County’s goals.
WHEELERSBURG 5, SOUTH WEBSTER 0: Max Hagans scored two goals to pace the Pirates (6-0-1) to a triumph over the Jeeps.
Golf
CABELL MIDLAND 154, WINFIELD 169: Jack Michael and Taylor Sargent each shot 37 as the Knights defeated the Generals at the Guyan Golf & Country Club. Matthew Carney and Carson Sergent each shot 40. For Winfield, Jackson Woodburn fired a 37, Andrew Johnson a 42, Stephen McDavid a 44 and Maddie Erwin a 46.
Volleyball
FAIRLAND WINS TWO: The Dragons defeated Point Pleasant 2-0 and Buffalo 2-0 Tuesday. Fairland beat the Big Blacks 25-18, 25-20, then topped the Bison 25-21, 25-17.
ASHLAND 3, WEST CARTER 0: Karli McCarty made 23 assists to lead the Volleycats to a 25-8, 25-12, 25-17 win over the visiting Comets.
COAL GROVE 3, GREENUP COUNTY 2: Kelsey Fraley made 45 assists and Grace Damron 13 kills as the host Hornets defeated the Musketeers 20-25, 25-15, 14-25, 25-17, 15-9. Kylie Montgomery contributed 14 digs and 11 kills, Alivia Noel 18 digs and Olivia Kingery 16 digs.
SOUTH GALLIA 3, SYMMES VALLEY 1: The Rebels beat the Vikings 25-17, 17-25, 25-20, 25-17 in Mercerville, Ohio. Peyton Halley made 11 assists for South Gallia. Kaitlyn Maynard led Symmes Valley with 16 assists.
SOUTH WEBSTER 3, WHEELERSBURG 1: The host Jeeps (12-2) handed the Pirates (11-1) their first loss in a Southern Ohio Conference game. South Webster won 13-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-10.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 3, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 0: Isabel Hensley made 13 assists to help the Royals (9-10) sweep the homestanding Tartans 25-21, 25-23, 25-13.
WAHAMA 3, HANNAN 0: Alesia Barnitz and Alyssa Vanmeter each made four aces as the White Falcons defeated the Wildcats 25-10, 25-11, 25-18 in Ashton, West Virginia.
