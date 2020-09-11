ONA -- Olivia Charles scored all the goals as Cabell Midland defeated Point Pleasant 3-0 Thursday in girls high school soccer.
Charles scored off a pass from Cailyn Lowe in the 15th minute, off an assist by Emma Shields in the 46th minute and off an assist from Hanley Riner in the 57th minute.
The Knights improved to 3-0-1. The Big Blacks fell to 3-1.
POINT PLEASANT 0 0 -- 0
CABELL MIDLAND 1 2 -- 3
CM -- Charles (Lowe assist), 15:00
CM -- Charles (Shields assist), 46:00
CM -- Charles (Riner assist), 57:00
Shots: PP 7, CM 16. Saves: PP 12, CM 6 (Hess).
ROCK HILL 2, SOUTH POINT 1: The Redwomen won their third game in as many days to improve to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Bri Reynolds scored off a free kick and Ellen Heaberlin off an assist by Kennedy Waldrop for Rock Hill's goals. Kat Delong made seven saves.
The Redwomen return to action Tuesday at home vs. Gallia Academy.
FAIRLAND 2, GALLIA ACADEMY 2: Lexi Steele scored off a rebound with 3 minutes to play as the Dragons salvaged a tie with the Blue Angels in Centenary, Ohio.
Maddie Miller scored at 12:15 to give Fairland a 1-0 lead. Preslee Reed followed with goals off a penalty kick and a free kick to put Gallia Academy up 2-1.
Boys soccer
SOUTH POINT 2, ROCK HILL 0: Mason Kazee scored off an assist from Tyler Lilly, and Braylon Balandra scored off a pass from Xander Dornon, as the host Pointers (3-3-1 overall, 2-1-1 OVC) beat the Redmen.
Kazee scored in the 36th minute and Balandra in the 68th. Jaylon Halfhill made five saves for South Point.
South Point coach Zach Jenkins said the contest was an expected back-and-forth battle.
"The first 10 to 12 minutes I thought Rock Hill outplayed us and certainly out-possessed us," Jenkins said. "From about the 12-minute mark, I thought we controlled the game. We controlled the possession, the tempo was the way we wanted it to be and we played with a lot of intensity."
Jenkins praised Kazee.
"Mason played a really good game for us," Jenkins said. "He's one of those kids we ask to do a lot and play several different positions and he never complains."
IRONTON ST. JOE 4, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 0: Jackson Rowe scored twice in the first half and once in the second to pace the Flyers (4-0-1 overall, 2-0-1 Southern Ohio Conference) to a victory over the Panthers (3-2-1, 1-1) in Rosemount, Ohio.
Zach Johnson assisted on two of Rowe's goal and Dru Canter on one. J.C Damron scored the other goal off an assist from Bryce Balestra.
GALLIA ACADEMY 8, FAIRLAND 0: Keagan Daniels, Maddux Camden, Brody Wilt, Colton Roe and Christian Higginbotham scored as the Blue Devils improved to 5-0 overall, 3-0 OVC.
Wilt scored two goals and assisted on two others. Gallia Academy also benefited from an own goal. Bryson Miller made one save to earn the shutout.
ROWAN COUNTY 3, RUSSELL 0: Blake Mullen scored two goals and Dilan Maxey 1 as the Vikings (2-0) shut out the Red Devils (0-1) in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Chase Alderman recorded the shutout in goal.
Volleyball
PORTSMOUTH 3, CHESAPEAKE 0: Madison Perry made 10 kills and had 10 digs to lead the Trojans over the Panthers.
Olivia Ramey had 10 assists in Portsmouth's 25-15, 25-10, 25-22 victory.
BOYD COUNTY 3, WEST CARTER 1: The Lions (1-1) defeated the Comets (2-1) 25-16, 20-25, 25-22, 25-9 .
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, FAIRLAND 0: The Blue Angels won their 62nd consecutive OVC match, including the 35th by sweep, in a win over the Dragons in Centenary, Ohio.
Gallia Academy won 25-9, 25-14, 25-18 as Regan Wilcox scored 15 points.
BELPRE 3, SOUTH GALLIA 0: The host Eagles dropped the Rebels 25-21, 25-17, 25-16. South Gallia fell to 1-5 overall, 0-3 in the Tri-Valley Conference.
COAL GROVE 3, ROCK Hill 1: The Hornets defeated the Redwomen 25-9, 21-25, 25-21, 25-11.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 3, RIVER VALLEY 0: The visiting Buckeyes beat the Raiders 25-13, 25-14, 25-21. River Valley fell to 4-4 overall, 1-3 in the TVC.
FAIRVIEW 3, LEWIS COUNTY 0: Kameron Fry made 28 digs to help the Eagles beat the Lions in Westwood, Kentucky.
Charlee Hobbs made 12 digs, Graycin Price 11 and Corissa Conley and Shelby Marcum 10 each for Fairview. Kiera Loving had 20 assists and 11 digs.
Girls tennis
WHEELERSBURG 5, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 0: The Pirates clinched at least a share of the Southern Ohio Conference championship and improved to 10-0 with a sweep of the Indians.