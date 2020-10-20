HUNTINGTON — Olivia Charles scored three goals to lift Cabell Midland to a 4-0 lead over Spring Valley in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 girls high school soccer tournament Tuesday at Huntington High.
Charles scored off an assist by Taylor Harris in the 22nd minute. The two teamed up in similar fashion again seven minutes later to give the Knights a 2-0 lead. Tristyn Blake assisted Charles in the 46th minute to make it 3-0. Haley Martin scored off a pass from Emma Shields in the 71st minute to set the score.
Ellaina Hess made three saves for Cabell Midland, which will take on either Huntington High or Lincoln County on Thursday at Cabell Midland.
SOUTH POINT 3, NEW LEXINGTON 1: Kylee Ellison scored two goals to lead the Pointers victory over the Panthers in the Ohio Division III girls high school soccer tournament Monday at Alumni Stadium.
Whitney McKenzie made 11 saves.
South Point also scored on an own goal when a corner kick deflected off a New Lexington defender and into the goal.
The Pointers visit Wheelersburg at 5 p.m. Thursday in the sectional championship game.
RUSSELL 4, FLEMING COUNTY 1: Lena Blanke’s hat trick lifted the Red Devils (4-8-2) to a triumph over the Panthers (11-5-1) in the Kentucky 16th Region semifinals in Cannonsburg.
Blanke’s first goal came off an assist from Isabella Barker in the 47th minute. She also scored at 73:09 off a pass by Kyndall DuVall. Blanke added an insurance goal late. Macy Vonderheide also scored for Russell.
Reagan Williams earned the victory in goal.
The Red Devils will take on East Carter (11-0-1), a 2-1 victor over Rowan County (5-7) in the other semifinal, on Wednesday.
NORTHWEST ADVANCES: Northwest won its girls game with Portsmouth West by forfeit.
The Mohawks will play at Eastern-Brown at 5 p.m. Friday.
Volleyball
MINFORD 3, ROCK HILL 0: Livi Shonkwiler set a school record for career assists to help the Falcons defeat the Redwomen 25-8, 25-12, 25-6 in a Division III Southeast Sectional Tournament game at Zane Trace High School in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Shonkwiler has 1,655 assists.
Football
SCHEDULE CHANGES: COVID-19 continued to spawn scheduling changes Tuesday.
Greenup County’s football game at East Carter that was postponed on Friday has been rescheduled for Nov. 6. Lawrence County’s game Friday at Floyd Central is canceled because Lawrence is red on Kentucky’s COVID-19 map. Northwest has scheduled a regular-season game at Piketon Friday. West Carter will go to Boone County Friday. The Comets had been scheduled to play East Ridge, but that game was canceled.
Lincoln County has scheduled a game with Lincoln at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenville State College.
Chapmanville’s home game with Nitro this week has been changed to 1 p.m. Saturday.