ONA — Emilie Charles did thrice Thursday night the very thing she was honored for doing 160 times before.
Charles scored three goals and assisted on another in Cabell Midland’s 4-0 victory over Point Pleasant in girls high school soccer at Joe McDonie Field. At halftime, coach Andy Wilson presented her a plaque for breaking the state all-time scoring record earlier this season. Charles now has 163 goals.
“There’s no better feeling than having the support of family, teammates, classmates and all the other people here,” Charles said. “I didn’t expect a big old plaque, but that’s Andy. He takes care of me and he’s such a great coach.”
The first five minutes or so of the 20-minute halftime the Knights spent posing for pictures with Charles, whose accomplishments Charlie Hagley announced over the public address system. Fans, players and coaches from both teams applauded Charles for establishing the record, set last season by former Huntington St. Joe star McKenzie Moran, now a player at Gonzaga University.
The ceremony and game itself was somewhat bittersweet for Charles, whose sister Olivia, a freshman, is out for the season with a hip injury suffered Tuesday at Huntington High. Olivia, on crutches, cheered for her sister from the sideline.
“Take it in,” Olivia shouted as Emilie drove toward the goal in the second half. “Don’t pass it! Don’t pass it!”
Emilie passed it. She dished off to Elisabeth Dick, who shot the ball into the upper left-hand corner of the goal for a score to boost Cabell Midland’s lead to 3-0 at the 47:52 mark.
Emilie Charles, though, scored her team’s other goals, displaying the speed and ball-handling ability that has made her a major college prospect. Her first goal came on a penalty kick at 12:55. Her second was at 21:52 off an assist by Cailyn Lowe. Charles’ final goal was unassisted at 43:06.
Charles performed the hat trick despite the Big Blacks at times playing the equivalent of a basketball 2-3 defense on her. Point Pleasant placed two defenders in front of Charles, hoping to deny her the ball, and three behind her, hoping to prevent her from advancing it if she received a pass.
Wilson subbed for Charles late in the game and the Knights’ star received a loud ovation as she left the field.
“Everybody knows she a really good player,” Wilson said of Charles. “Everybody can see that she’s fast. What they don’t see, though, is how much she puts in, how hard she works. She’s one of the harder-working, if not the hardest-working, players on the team.”
Ellaina Hess made three saves in earning a shutout.
POINT PLEASANT 0 0 — 0
CABELL MIDLAND 2 2 — 4
CM — E. Charles (penalty kick), 12:55
CM — E. Charles (Lowe assist)
CM — Dick (E. Charles assist), 47:52
CM — E. Charles unassisted
Shots: PP 3, CM 11. Saves: PP 7 (Cook), CM 3 (Hess). Corner kicks: None.