ONA — Olivia Charles always has plenty of friends.
The Cabell Midland soccer star attracts defenders as if they’re her best buddy, two or three at a time following her everywhere trying to keep her from scoring. They’ve not been successful, as the sophomore standout has six goals in four games.
“It’s a little bit frustrating, but it feels good that they respect me enough to do that,” Charles said of being double-, triple- or even quadruple-teamed.
Charles learned how to handle such defenses from her older sister, Emilie. The state’s all-time leading scorer, Gatorade player of the year and current freshman on West Virginia University’s powerful team, Emilie Charles was a superstar of girls soccer. Knights coach Andy Wilson said Olivia has as much potential.
“In fact, Emilie told me that the way teams defender her, they wouldn’t be able to do that with Olivia,” Wilson said. “She has exceptional foot speed.”
Wilson hoped to repeat as Class AAA state champion last season, with the Charles sister leading the way. In a September game vs. Huntington High, however, Olivia suffered a season-ending injury, a broken pelvis.
“That was heartbreaking,” Olivia said of not getting to play a full season with Emilie. “I was really upset for two weeks and was pretty down in the dumps.”
Olivia said she could have better accepted the injury had she been involved in a collision or something of that ilk. Instead, she simply took a step and tore a hip muscle. The injury sidelined her through January.
Physically, the injury was tough. Mentally it was more difficult. Emilie came to the rescue.
“Emilie told me to erase the thought that it was my fault, that I had let my team down,” Olivia said. “She didn’t blame me. The rest of the team didn’t blame me. They played the best they could without me.”
Olivia was on crutches for six weeks, then rehabbed and walked considerably when she couldn’t run. She used the time to improve her upper body strength. She also learned to cook. Not just heating up ramen noodles, eighter. Olivia makes dishes such as crushed lemon chicken piccata and Thai chicken lettuce wraps.
“I want to do that for my family some day,” Olivia said.
Olivia returned to the travel ball circuit, where she is known as one of the better players in the East, in the summer, but still, as great as she is, isn’t quite 100 percent, yet.
“I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Olivia,” Wilson said. “We had her for one game that she wasn’t hurt last year. She’s tough it out and other teams probably won’t be happy about that. She’s pretty amazing in what she can do.”
Olivia at full strength compares favorably to Emilie. Colleges have noticed. She said she and Penn State share a mutual interest.
The Nittany Lions football program, too, might check out Olivia. She’s the kicker on Cabell Midland’s powerful football team. That came about when as an eighth-grader she was playing around kicking a football and teammates Ethan Bills encouraged her to try football.
“It’s really, really fun,” Olivia said Monday between football and soccer practices. “The boys have been sweethearts about having me on the team. They’ve taken me on as their own. It’s like having 80 brothers.”
She said Wilson and football coach Luke Salmons have been great about allowing her to play two sports.
COVID-19 has made scheduling of both sports inconsistent. Olivia said she and her teammates deal with it.
“It gets really stressful at times,” she said. “My family and friends help me with schooling. The coaches have been really good about handling it.”
Olivia said she has many people to thank for her return to the soccer field.
I thank God for giving me the ability to play the sports I love,” she said.