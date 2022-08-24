SOUTH CHARLESTON -- Olivia Charles scored all of Cabell Midland's goals Tuesday night in the Knights' 6-4 victory over South Charleston in girls high school soccer.
Emma Shields had four assists and Cailyn Lowe one as Cabell Midland improved to 2-0. The Black Eagles fell to 1-1.
The Knights, who play at Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday, opened the season Saturday with an 11-1 rout of Princeton.
RUSSELL 3, ASHLAND 2: The Kittens had outscored six opponents a combined 50-0 to begin the season but gave up three goals in the first 12 minutes in a loss to the visiting Red Devils. Eva Blanke, Emma Stamper and Ave Quinn found the net to put Russell (3-2) ahead 3-0. Kenleigh Woods and Milei Baker scored for Ashland (6-1).
MINFORD 11, FAIRLAND 1: Lexi Conkle and Haley Knore each scored three goals as the Falcons clobbered the Dragons at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium. Ava Cronin scored two goals. Lexi Pendleton scored one and Minford picked up an own goal. Molly Dunlap scored for Fairland, then finished second in the Fairland 2-Miler cross country meet later in the evening.
Boys soccer
SPRING VALLEY 8, RIVERSIDE 1: Alec Lockhart scored four goals and handed out an assist to lead the host Timberwolves (1-0-1) to a triumph over the Warriors (0-2).
ASHLAND 4, RUSSELL 3: Drew Clark scored from the mark as the host Tomcats (4-0) outlasted the Red Devils (2-3). The teams played to a scoreless tie in regulation. Ashland won 4-3 in a shootout after two overtimes.
BOYD COUNTY 1, SOUTH POINT 1: The Lions' Alec Lawson scored off a pass from Cole Thompson to pull Boyd County into a tie with the host Pointers at Alumni Stadium.
CHESAPEAKE 1, GREENUP COUNTY 1: Trey Clinger assisted Travis Reed, allowing the Musketeers (1-3-1) to tie the visiting Panthers.
Golf
CABELL MIDLAND 150, HURRICANE 151: Jack Michael shot 1-under-par 35 as the Knights edged the Redskins at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane, West Virginia. Alex White shot 36 for Cabell Midland. Taylor Sargent carded a 39 and Matthew Carney a 40. Carson O'Dell of Hurricane shot 34 to take medalist honors. Savannah Hawkins shot 36, Kellen Pauley 40 and Nik Dolin 41.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 184, WAYNE 197: The Pioneers' Aly Wellman shot 38 to win medalist, but it wasn't enough for Wayne to hold off the Highlanders at the Sugarwood Golf Club in Lavalette.
Volleyball
BOYD COUNTY 3, ASHLAND 0: The Lions topped the Volleycats 29-27, 25-17, 25-14 in Ashland's Anderson Gym.
