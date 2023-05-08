The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230509-hds-vad.jpg

Cabell Midland High School soccer and football star Olivia Charles accepts the Doug Huff Award Sunday at the Victory Awards Dinner at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.

 JIM WORKMAN | For the Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — Relatives videoed their honorees’ speeches at the Victory Awards Dinner, but those not related to Olivia Charles said they wished they had recorded hers.

The Cabell Midland High School football and soccer star was one of four local players honored at the ceremony Sunday at the Embassy Suites. Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow was recognized as winner of the House Award given to the state’s premier high school quarterback. The Highlanders’ Zah Jackson took home the Carl Lee Award as top defensive back. Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean won the Huff Award as defensive player of the year and Howley Award for best linebacker.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

