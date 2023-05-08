CHARLESTON — Relatives videoed their honorees’ speeches at the Victory Awards Dinner, but those not related to Olivia Charles said they wished they had recorded hers.
The Cabell Midland High School football and soccer star was one of four local players honored at the ceremony Sunday at the Embassy Suites. Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow was recognized as winner of the House Award given to the state’s premier high school quarterback. The Highlanders’ Zah Jackson took home the Carl Lee Award as top defensive back. Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean won the Huff Award as defensive player of the year and Howley Award for best linebacker.
Charles won the Doug Huff Award for leadership, determination and hustle. She overcame a broken pelvis as a freshman to score 133 goals in soccer and became the all-time leading female scorer in the nation in high school football, with more than 200 points.
“I’m deeply honored and humbled to accept the Doug Huff Award,” Charles said, thanking God, family, friends, coaches, teammates and the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, which sponsored the awards. “When I first read about the award, I was confused because I thought nobody on my football team considered me a leader.”
Charles pondered more deeply and the reason she was chosen became clear.
“A girl playing a boys sport wasn’t about proving myself to others. but breaking down stereotypes and breaking down barriers that limit our potential,” she said. “When I first started playing football, I was well aware I would face challenges on and off the field and would have to prove myself over and over again and work twice as hard to be taken seriously. It was so totally worth it.”
Friday, during a discussion with a 3-year-old girl at a tennis tournament, Charles, who has signed to play at Regent University, asked if the youngster planned to play soccer. The girl responded, “Soccer is for boys.” Charles convinced her otherwise.
Charles also told the story of a 90-year-old woman who told the standout athlete she never thought she’d see the day a girl would play football. She mentioned Gracie Madden, 10, who practices kicking so she can play football in middle school, and Taylor Hazelett, an eighth-grader, who took up kicking because of Charles.
“I want them to know they can transition into this male-dominated sport or any sport they want to play easier than I did and continue to inspire generations behind them,” Charles said. “One day I might see a newspaper headline written by Tim Stephens that says that the national kicking record set in 2022 was broken by one of the names I just mentioned.”
Lochow won the House Award for the second consecutive year.
“It means a lot,” said Lochow, a University of Dayton signee. “There are a lot of great quarterbacks who could’ve gotten it.”
Jackson, a sophomore, said he was humbled to win the Lee Award.
“I want to thank God, my family coaches and teammates,” Jackson said. “Thank you to the sports writers of West Virginia for this award.”
Dean, who signed with Purdue, also thanked multiple people.
“My coaches have done so much for me,” Dean said. “Coach (Donnie) Mays, I want to thank him and the sports writers.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
