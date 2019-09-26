ONA — Senior night for Cabell Midland’s girls soccer team turned into Charles night after senior Emilie and freshman Olivia guided the Knights to a 10-0 win over Capital in a Mountain State Athletic Conference victory Thursday at the Castle.
By the time the nine seniors, including Emilie, were honored at halftime the elder Charles already had four goals and Cabell Midland (9-3-1 overall, 6-2-0 MSAC) led 6-0. Emilie Charles finished the night with seven goals after she added three more scores in the second half.
Meanwhile Olivia Charles recorded five assists in the game — all to her sister. Olivia Charles assisted Emilie Charles on her second, third, fourth, sixth and seventh goals in the win.
“Playing together people think ‘You guys have a telekinetic connection,’ because she knows my next move and I know her next move,” Emilie Charles said.
The two were looking forward to getting to play on the high school pitch together since Hurricane eliminated the Knights from the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 playoffs last season. The Charles sisters went to work together with teammates in the offseason in preparation for a run at a state title.
After some bumps in the road with losses to George Washington and the Redskins in conference and a loss to Huntington St. Joe, Emilie and Olivia said the team has come together again.
The team’s three senior co-captains Abby Long, Elizabeth Dick and Emilie Charles made their own mark on the game too. Long sent two long passes the length of the field to earn assists on Emilie Charles’ first goal, a shot at 6:23 for a 1-0 lead.
Long recorded a second assist in the second half on a goal scored by Dick that made the score 8-0. It was the second goal of the game for Dick who also scored at 15:25 on an assist by Hanley Riner that made the score 3-0.
Long scored with 12 seconds left in the first half on an assist by Haley Martin that gave the Knights a 6-0 lead at halftime.
“At the beginning of the season it was a little rocky because the team really hadn’t bonded yet,” Olivia Charles said. “We hit Hurricane and we hit St. Joe and we crumbled because the team was turning against each other but recently we’ve gotten it all back together.”
Thursday’s win against Capital (2-9-1, 1-7-0) was the fourth straight win for the Knights which now faces two straight road games. Saturday it will play Class A power Winfield and on Tuesday will play at Huntington High.
The Cougars were outshot by Cabell Midland 22-4 in the game with goalkeeper Abbie Robinson managing 11 saves in the game. Capital returns home for games Tuesday against George Washington and next Thursday against Hurricane.
CAPITAL 0 0 — 0
CABELL MIDLAND 6 4 — 10
CM — E. Charles (Long), 6:23.
CM — E. Charles (O. Charles), 14:58.
CM — Dick (Riner), 15:25.
CM — E. Charles (O. Charles), 16:02.
CM — E. Charles (O. Charles), 16:31.
CM — Long (Martin), 39:48.
CM — E. Charles, 58:02.
CM — Dick (Long), 62:25.
CM — E. Charles (O. Charles), 63:26.
CM — E. Charles (O. Charles), 71:02.
Shots: C 4, CM 22. Saves: C Robinson 11; CM Hess 2, Hagley 0. Corner kicks: C 1, CM 6.