CHARLESTON — With Charleston Catholic coach Amy Mullen and Hurricane coach Shelly Young each expecting their girls soccer squads to be in the hunt for championships again, both scheduled tough closing stretches for their respective teams.
On Thursday, in Catholic’s penultimate game and Hurricane’s regular-season finale, the teams’ paths finally crossed in a showdown at Schoenbaum Stadium. The result was very much what one would expect from squads with state title aspirations.
Just as the clock slipped inside of five minutes to go, Bella Cinco got her head on a ball popped up off the foot of Hannah Rahin and guided it into the net, providing the only score in a largely defensive battle as the Class AA-A Irish (17-1) pulled out a 1-0 victory over the defending Class AAA champions.
The Redskins (16-2-1) had their chances, especially in the first half when they outshot Catholic 9-2, putting four of those on frame. But in the second half, the Irish gathered themselves and clamped down, evening that shot tally at nine by game’s end.
“Just simple things,” Mullen said of her halftime adjustments. “You don’t have to always pass to feet, just get it to space. When someone receives the ball, be ready to take it. Just simple things like that.”
Those reminders to her team at the halftime break led to better offensive organization and more pressure in the Hurricane box. But also defensively, led by center back Audrey Miller, the team did a much better job keeping tabs on Hurricane striker Bailey Fisher, who still remains two goals short of tying the unofficial state record at 59. Fisher had a few looks early, but those were hard to come by late.
“(Catholic defender) Grace Litton is a great player,” Mullen said. “She said at halftime, ‘Now I get it, now I know how to hold onto her.’ She was stabbing and letting her get around her. And then Audrey Miller ... she’s a lot like (former Catholic All-State player) Sara Carr. She leads the team, she does a good job.”
Fisher got to 57 goals in a 7-0 win over Capital back on Oct. 7, but she and the Redskins have since been shut out in three consecutive games. At the end of that win over the Cougars, the Redskins had outscored opponents 97-1 in going 16-0.
But a 0-0 tie with George Washington in the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship game — Hurricane won in penalty kicks, but officially the game goes on each team’s record as a tie — a 3-0 loss to fellow Class AAA contender Morgantown and Thursday’s 1-0 loss to the Irish have followed.
Young admitted some changes need to be made at the front of Hurricane’s attack ahead of the team’s sectional opener against Spring Valley on Tuesday, but reiterated that learning what needs to be tweaked is exactly why this gauntlet was set up for the end of the year.
“Obviously we’re going to make changes to try and create more offensive opportunities,” Young said. “We know that when you play against quality opponents, the opportunities to score are few and far between and you absolutely have to be willing to work hard to create those opportunities. You get kind of a false sense of security when you play teams that you can kind of score on at will. I think it’s been good for us to play against GW and lose to Morgantown and this game, because I think it makes the girls hungrier and makes them willing to look at what we need to change.
“I think they’ve gotten comfortable with, ‘We can send one or two people forward and score.’ They’ve got to commit to moving forward as a unit and scoring and creating offense as 11 girls, not as three, four or five girls.”
Katie Nexter finished with four saves in securing the shutout for Catholic. Olivia Bird made four saves for Hurricane.
The Irish wrap up their regular season on Saturday at Parkersburg South. Catholic received a first-round bye in its section and will await the winner of fifth-seeded Braxton County and No. 4 Nicholas County next Thursday at 6 p.m. at Schoenbaum.