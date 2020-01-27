CHARLESTON — A few seconds into the second half Saturday night, Charleston Catholic took a quick 3-pointer that kicked off the back of the rim and started a Cabell Midland fast break that ended in a resounding dunk by K.K. Siebert.
That put the Class AAA No. 1-ranked Knights up by 17 points in their cross-culture clash with the Class A third-ranked Irish, and it looked like Midland might be breaking the game open right then and there. But looks can be deceiving.
The Irish clamped down on defense and got 18 second-half points from Zion Suddeth, which helped turn things around and earned the Irish an impressive 70-64 victory in front of a near full-house at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex.
It marked the first loss of the season for Midland (12-1). The Knights managed merely 18 second-half points, going 7 of 25 from the floor, after leading 46-31 at the break.
“We took it a possession at a time,’’ Catholic coach Hunter Moles said of his team’s second-half rally. “We got some big shots, got some big stops and then we closed the game out.’’
Several of those big shots came from Suddeth, who had all 18 of his points in the second half. He got nine of them in the third quarter as Catholic chipped away at its large deficit, then buried a pair of huge corner 3-pointers in the final period as the Irish surged in front. Suddeth didn’t even start the game because he was forced to miss practice Friday due to a death in the family, and went 0 for 4 from the floor as he battled foul problems.
“He didn’t get into a rhythm in the first half,’’ Moles said. “In the second half, he got into a rhythm. He’s a good basketball player when he gets into his rhythm.’’
Aiden Satterfield led the Irish (9-3) in scoring with 19 points, with Thomas Blaydes (13) and Marshall Pile (10) also reaching double figures. Satterfield grabbed 10 rebounds as Catholic held a surprising 39-31 edge off the boards.
After Midland went up 48-31, Catholic went on an extended 29-7 run to take a 60-55 lead, with the large contingent of Irish fans cheering louder and louder as the flurry progressed. The Knights got no closer than four points in the final two minutes. The Irish made 5 of 8 at the foul line in the last 53 seconds.
Midland coach J.J. Martin was impressed by the way the Irish came out in the second half.
“They won every 50-50 ball,’’ Martin said, “They got every rebound. Our guys, being up (15 points) at halftime, were down in the dumps about the way the first quarter went, which is really weird for us. We had to get on them about that. I really don’t know why they’d be down about that.
“But (Catholic’s players) did a really good job coming out in the third quarter. You could tell they were going to get after it. They’d get three, four offensive rebounds against us, and we’re the bigger team. They hit some threes and we weren’t playing very good man-to-man defense. That’s where we’ve been really good this year, pressuring teams playing man-to-man, and we didn’t do that. We left guys on islands, and that’s what happens. They hit some big-time shots. They’ve got some good players.’’
Chandler Schmidt, the Knights’ all-state sophomore guard, led his team with 18 points but was held scoreless in the second half, going 0 for 4 from the floor. Siebert scored 16 points and had eight rebounds and three steals and Palmer Riggio added 13 points.
Moles also noticed a different mindset from his players in the second half.
“We knew we could get back in it,’’ he said. “We just had to get a start. We told them we had to get stops. We made some adjustments, we came out and played a little more confident, a little bit stronger. We settled into the game a little bit and made some big shots.
“This is a very good win and I know it sounds crazy, but I want to see how we play against Poca (on Friday) after our big win. We always talk about the next one is the most important. This win can do a lot for our season, but it doesn’t guarantee us anything. We play to get better, and I’m so glad we got to play Cabell Midland because they’re such a good team, and they’re such a different team. All their guys are so talented and they’ve got a really good coach.’’
CABELL MIDLAND 23 23 9 9 — 64: Siebert 7-8 2-2 16, D.Schmidt 1-12 3-4 6, Riggio 3-8 7-7 13, C.Schmidt 6-15 4-5 18, Marcum 1-3 0-0 2, Sweeney 4-8 0-1 9, Frost 0-0 0-0 0, McCarty 0-0 0-0 0, totals 22-54 16-19 64
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 17 14 20 19 — 70: Blaydes 5-8 0-0 13, Suddeth 6-13 3-4 18, Satterfield 8-15 1-2 19, Pile 3-8 4-4 10, Ware 1-6 0-2 2, Spiegel 0-1 0-0 0, Murad 0-0 0-0 0, McCutcheon 1-1 0-0 2, Minardi 3-6 0-1 6, totals 27-58 8-13 70