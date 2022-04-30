HUNTINGTON — A pair of gold boxing gloves was passed around quite a bit in the Charlotte dugout.
The item was handed out each time a Charlotte player hit a home run, and they did plenty of that as four 49ers found ground behind the fence, combining for a program-record eight homers in a 25-4 win over Marshall Saturday afternoon.
Cam Fisher hit two grand slams to pace the 49ers and David McCabe homered three times, batting in four runs, and three of their teammates also went yard Saturday, bringing the team’s total to 67 in 45 games this season.
Before the game began, both teams sat through a four-hour rain delay before taking the field, and what was originally scheduled as a doubleheader was scaled back to just one game with the series finale in question due to Sunday’s projected forecast.
Once the game started, though, the 49ers didn’t waste time getting the bats going after the lengthy delay, using a solo home run from David McCabe to take a 1-0 lead after the first inning. After allowing six more in the top of the second, a pitching change was in order for the Herd.
Patrick Copen walked five batters and allowed three hits and a pair of runs and left the game after facing just 12 batters. Zac Addkison, a usual Sunday starter for Marshall, entered the game with the bases loaded and walked the first batter he faced to push the lead to 3-0.
Fisher, who went hitless in the first game of the series, then hit a grand slam to break the game open in the second inning, 7-0.
Marshall answered with three runs of its own after five hits in the bottom of the second. Herd batters logged three singles, a double and a triple in the inning but left two runners on when Jordon Billups struck out to end the inning.
Not to be outdone, the 49ers plated another four runs in the third inning, using three home runs to push the lead back to eight runs, 11-3.
Will Butcher led the inning off with a solo home run, McCabe’s second of the day brought in two runs and the aforementioned golden gloves were hung around the neck of Jack Dragum after he rounded the bases with a solo shot to right field.
Marshall got one run back in the fifth inning when Billups scored on a fielder’s choice as the Herd batters worked Charlotte’s Will Lancaster deep into the count and drew three walks in the inning. But with the bases loaded, Daniel Carinci popped out to the first baseman, which ended the Herd threat.
Fisher added four more RBIs to his total in the fifth inning with his second grand slam of the game and Charlotte plated five more runs in the seventh inning and three in the eighth to set the final score of 25-4.
In the win, the 49ers also tied individual program records for RBIs in a game (Fisher, eight) and home runs in a game by a player (McCabe, three). They notched 20 hits to Marshall’s seven.
The third and final game of the series is scheduled for Sunday.
CHAR 164 004 540 — 25 20 0
MU 030 010 000 — 4 7 0
Lancaster, Casciola (8) and Thompson (9); Copen, Addkison (2), Weyrich (7), Rokisky (8), Thompson (8) and Leon (9)
Hitting:
(C) Fisher 3-5, 2 HR, 8 RBI; McCabe 5-6, 3 HR, 6 RBI, Madole 3-4, HR, 6 RBI; Baker 2B (M) Steelhammer 2B, 2 RBI; Lucio 3B, RBI