HUNTINGTON — The last time Marshall and Charlotte played, Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni didn’t see the end of the Thundering Herd’s loss.
On Saturday, however, D’Antoni was able to see a similar live version to the Herd’s 24-point loss to the 49ers as Charlotte came out hot and stayed that way in a 99-84 win over Marshall in front of 5,471 fans at Cam Henderson Center.
“Sometimes you run into a team and they’ve got it all going,” D’Antoni said. “(Charlotte) played extremely well. I wasn’t dissatisfied with my team. We made some key crucial mistakes.”
The loss ended a two-game winning streak for Marshall (10-17, 3-11 Conference USA) while giving Charlotte the lopsided season sweep over the Herd.
Jahmir Young was again a thorn in Marshall’s side, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the 49ers, who also got 20 points on an 8-for-8 shooting performance from 6-foot-10 freshman center Aly Khalifa. Charlotte had six players in double figures.
Both teams shot well from the floor in the game with Charlotte (14-12, 7-7 C-USA) finishing 62% from the floor while Marshall hit 52% of its shots. Both teams shot 45% from 3-point range.
Despite the loss, D’Antoni was not disappointed in his team’s performance, saying that efficiency numbers — especially on offense — were very good.
“We scored at 1.1 (points) per possession,” D’Antoni said. “That’s a high rate of offense. Only problem is that they scored it at 1.3.”
Andrew Taylor led Marshall with 21 points and six assists while Taevion Kinsey, who did not play in the first meeting at Charlotte, added 19 points.
Charlotte was able to make an early first-half run stand up, thanks to its strong offensive output.
After Charlotte came out strong in the second half to build its lead to 15, Marshall had a chance to cut the lead to two possessions after hitting three consecutive 3-pointers.
However, the Herd came out of a timeout and forced a pair of shots that led to consecutive Young baskets on the other end that jump-started a 13-3 run to put the game away for the 49ers.
“We ran a play trying to get Taevion over top of Mikel Beyers and Mikel Beyers hit it down late and they closed it off and he took one step … and shot from the foul line and missed it,” D’Antoni said. “Then, Andy took one in the corner pretty quick. The next thing you know ... like I said, they are a veteran ballclub and they had it all going tonight.”
Marshall’s offense played well in the first half, but the Herd still went into the halftime locker room down 48-40 as Charlotte worked its offense to perfection.
The 49ers worked the screen game and used back cuts to forge an 11-2 run that produced an 18-9 lead early in the first half and stayed hot from the floor to thwart any Marshall run.
“One, they run (their offense) very quick,” D’Antoni said. “They’re really quick with what they do and they’re very persistent. You can’t get them off of it, too. That’s where they have veteran players who have played in multiple systems.”
The Herd drew within four on a basket by Taylor, but Robert Braswell’s slam over Obinna Anochili-Killen highlighted a quick burst in which the 49ers re-established a double-digit lead.
In addition to Taylor and Kinsey, Marshall got 12 points each from Mikel Beyers and David Early, who hit four of his five 3-point attempts.
Charlotte’s Austin Butler finished with 17 points and nine rebounds while Clyde Trapp and Luka Vasic added 11 points each.
Marshall returns to action at 8 p.m. Monday when the Herd travels to Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to take on Southern Miss. That game is a make-up of a COVID-19 postponement from earlier this season.