HUNTINGTON — A gut check for Charlotte was gut wrenching for Marshall.
The 49ers (11-7 overall, 7-1 Conference USA) rallied from a seven-point second-half deficit to defeat the Thundering Herd 39-37 Saturday afternoon in women’s basketball at Cam Henderson Center.
The low-scoring contest reflected horrendous shooting by both teams. Charlotte won despite making 11 of 59 shots (18.6%), just 4 of 26 (15.4%) from 3-point range. Marshall made 14 of 67 shots (20.9%) and merely 2 of 29 (6.9%) from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Herd (11-9, 6-5) thought it had a game-tying 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left in overtime, but officials ruled Savannah Wheeler’s toes were on the line, making the shot worth two points and leaving Marshall trailing 38-37.
“It was nothing to argue with,” Marshall coach Tony Kemper said of Wheeler’s almost 3-pointer. “I assume (the call) was right. I don’t have any reason to think it wasn’t.”
The Herd still had a chance, quickly fouling Kameron Roach, who made one of two free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining. Briana Ferby’s shot at the buzzer, though, bounded off the rim, allowing the 49ers to keep first place in C-USA’s East Division.
Marshall led 6-2 after one quarter as Charlotte went 6:58 between baskets. The Herd led for 30 minutes and was up 33-28 with 3:40 left in regulation. Octavia Jett-Wilson then grabbed the fourth rebound of the 49ers’ possession, scored and was fouled. She made the free throw to cut the deficit to 33-31.
The Herd’s Kennedi Colclough, who scored 12 points, fouled out with 2:56 left. Kemper said that was a turning point in the game as Marshall couldn’t replace the 6-foot forward’s production.
“She was great for us,” Kemper said of Colclough. “We needed her in there.”
Colclough said the foul call was a good one.
“It was a tough call,” she said. “I have to do a better job of watching my fouls.”
Ferby missed a 3-point shot on the Herd’s next possession and Jett-Wilson came through again, sinking a pair of foul shots to tie it 33-33 with 58 seconds to play.
Alexis Johnson missed a shot for Marshall with 22 seconds left and Charlotte bungled three shots in the closing seconds of regulation to force overtime.
Wheeler led the Herd with 14 points, suffering through an uncharacteristic 4-for-23 performance, including a 1-for-10 effort from 3-point range. Lorelei Roper snatched a team-high nine rebounds as Marshall won that stat 56-51.
Jett-Wilson paced Charlotte with 21 points. KeKe McKinney pulled down 16 rebounds.
The scoring output was the lowest by Marshall at home since scoring 36 vs. Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 19, 1974. It was the lowest in a conference game since scoring 36 on Feb. 19, 2014 at Middle Tennessee. The 39 points the Herd gave up are the fewest in C-USA play since holding Old Dominion to 37 on Jan. 8, 2015.
Marshall returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday, at FIU.