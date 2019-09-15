HUNTINGTON — Chase Arthur rolled an honor score Thursday night in the Texas Roadhouse League at Strike Zone Bowling Center. The right-hander had games of 268-279-279 for an 826 series. It was his first of the 2019-20 season and seventh overall.
Chase Arthur bowls honor score at Strike Zone
