HUNTINGTON — In her final at-bat Friday afternoon, Marshall's Grace Chelemen worked the count full, fouled off six pitches to force a circle visit, then ended the game with a two-RBI single.
It was the fourth time she reached safely in as many trips to the plate after hitting three singles and walking once as the Herd rolled to a 10-2 win in six innings.
"She is the person on our team that you want the bat in her hand when the game is on the line and there's a chance to walk it off," Marshall coach Megan Smith Lyon said of Chelemen. "She's got ice in her veins and comes through like that consistently. That battle, to me, is Grace in a nutshell."
That was far from the start of the offensive showcase put on by the home team. After going down in order in the top of the first, Marshall scored six runs on eight hits and one James Madison error to burst ahead 6-0 after two complete.
Chelemen scored the first run on a wild pitch, then lefty Rielly Lucas belted an opposite-field home run that scored two, followed by RBI doubles from Alex Coleman and Autumn Owen, with Sydney Bickel's run-scoring single sandwiched between them.
"Six runs in the second puts a lot of pressure on the offense to come back and really focus on one hit at a time and moving runners," Dukes coach Loren LaPore said. "I don't feel like the offense gave up. I felt like we had runners on base almost every inning, and we got one timely hit."
JMU stranded six runners, half of which were in scoring position. After three hits in the first inning, the Dukes finished with five in the game, including a two-RBI single from Hallie Hall in the top of the third, accounting for the only two runs for JMU.
Dukes catcher Bella Henzler, the daughter of former Marshall baseball player Kurt Henzler (1991-95), singled twice in three plate appearances.
Lucas pushed the lead back to six runs in the fifth inning with her second home run of the day, which came with two runners on base, but only two runs counted.
Herd runners occupied first and second base at the time of the hit, but Bub Feringa went back to first base to tag up on the deep fly ball to center, and when she did, Lucas passed her before it cleared the fence, leading to Feringa being called out on the play after review.
Owen's RBI in the second inning gave her a new single-season Marshall record, surpassing Herd Hall of Famer Rachel Folden in that statistic.
"She's the best to ever do it here, right? She's a legend," Smith Lyon said of Folden. "It's awesome for Autumn to continue to push and get her name up there in the record books."
More so than the individual record, Smith Lyon said she was ecstatic to see the offense return to form after a few games in which it seemed a bit off.
"We've had some lackluster performances as an offense here in the last seven or eight games, and it was really good to see them go out and attack, then continue to put pressure," Smith Lyon said. "That's something I was excited to see from all our hitters today."
Sydney Nester delivered another complete game in the circle. The senior picked up her 21st win of the year while striking out six batters and allowing five hits. Both JMU runs scored were unearned.
The second of three games in the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Dot Hicks Field. Smith Lyon said she expects the Dukes to be ready to respond.
LaPore agreed.
"We've had some tough games and been able to fight back," LaPore said. "And it's going to come down to their mentality and who they want to be."
