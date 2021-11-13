HUNTINGTON - Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni was pleased with his team's win over Wright State on Friday.
What pleased D'Antoni more, though, was to see the chemistry his team played with down the stretch.
Marshall trailed by as many as eight points late in the second half, but rallied back with a strong team defensive effort to earn a 96-88 win over the Raiders.
"When you say chemistry, chemistry kind of reflects who they are," D'Antoni said. "The leadership we have from Taevion (Kinsey)...makes everybody play as a unit."
Kinsey, who finished with 22 points, cited a media timeout in which the entire team said they'd step up to stop Wright State's Grant Basile, who had torched the Herd in the early going.
The Herd defense did just that, using its team concepts on the defensive end to swarm Basile and force the Raiders into tough shots down the stretch.
"I feel like we started to play more as a team on defense at the end," Marshall guard Andrew Taylor said. "You saw even when those guys drove by, you see Marko (Sarenac) coming from behind to get a block or Obinna (Anochili-Killen) coming from behind or Big G (Goran Miladinovic) getting a save. I feel like we were all just bonded together in that last little bit."
Kinsey said the team excelled under pressure in the opener, which is what led to the victory. He said it was keyed by D'Antoni, who has built the team together through his scheme.
"We have a great coach - I think he's the greatest coach in America - and he called the right plays down the stretch," Kinsey said. "We made the right decisions down the stretch."
Marshall's chemistry and balance also showed itself in looking at the scoring throughout the contest.
Kinsey and Taylor led the team as expected, but the contributions of several role players was the difference.
The two names that stood out the most from Friday night's win in the role-playing category was Marko Sarenac and Obinna Anochili-Killen.
The length of Sarenac was a problem for Wright State's guards as they drove to the basket. Sarenac had four blocks - three of which came from behind as he used his 6-foot-5 frame to contest shots.
Killen also was able to use his activity and energy on both ends to have some key blocks defensively and putbacks on the offensive end that served as big momentum plays.
Those momentum plays were crucial for the Herd, who also used the crowd - something it hadn't fully experienced in two years - to its advantage.
"It's part of the fight," Kinsey said. "That commotion is a part of the fight. That loud noise, but also that energy you get from it is something we use and capitalize off of. It was great to have a crowd in there to help us with that energy."
D'Antoni said the chemistry and caring that the guys have for each other, the program and the fans resonated when they needed to come together on Friday night.
"They're good young men, quality people and when they do that, and you've got a leader that pulls them together, you're going to have good chemistry," D'Antoni said. "We had it tonight."