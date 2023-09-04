Misericordia loves company, especially when it’s in the form of an Olympian.
Former Huntington High school wrestling star and United States Olympic team member Ken Chertow is the head coach of Misericordia University’s new women’s wrestling program in Dallas, Pennsylvania.
As he’s known for doing with everything, Chertow is all in on the new program.
“I enjoy coaching serious students and am excited for the opportunity to start the women’s wrestling program at Misericordia,” Chertow said.
“Women’s wrestling is thriving and growing steadily. I look forward to building our wrestling program here at Misericordia and growing our sport nationwide.”
Chertow was a three-time All-American at Penn State and represented the United States at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. A two-time state champion, Chertow i slegendary in West Virginia high school wrestling lore.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Ken Chertow to Misericordia University as our first head coach of women’s wrestling,” said Edkins.
“His resume speaks for itself and we believe he is the perfect choice to build this program. He will begin recruiting immediately to fill a roster for the 2024-25 season.”
Chertow has specialized in freestyle training, which the women use in competition.
“My expertise and love for freestyle is a perfect fit for the women’s program,” Chertow said.
“I enjoy teaching girls and coaching freestyle wrestling. I look forward to building a national powerhouse at Misericordia.”
Chertow was a six-time Team USA freestyle national team member from 1986 through 1992, a Pan-Am champion, two-time junior world freestyle champ and a Junior Nationals champion in both freestyle and Greco-Roman.
He was also a three-time academic All-American.
Chertow coached five seasons as an assistant at Ohio State University, then Penn State.
He also operated the Gold Medal Training Camp throughout the United States for 30 years.
His summer camps have attracted more than 10,000 wrestlers. Chertow heads the SuperGirl Summer Camp, is the largest women’s wrestling camp in the eastern United States.
“Our camps have developed and attracted some of the best male and female high school wrestlers in the nation,” Chertow said.
“Conducting year-round camps will help with recruiting dedicated student-athletes to Misericordia.
In addition to my summer camp, we plan to host Prospect ID camps and will travel the nation to attend tournaments and host clinics to meet prospective wrestlers.”
Misericordia will begin competition in the 2024-25 with an independent schedule.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
