BOYD COUNTY 66, LETCHER COUNTY CENTRAL 50: The host Lions won their third game in as many days and seventh in a row with double-figure scoring outputs from Cole Hicks (21 points), Jason Ellis (14), Jacob Spurlock (11) and Trey Holbrook (10). Holbrook, the Lions’ lone 12th-grader, was honored on Senior Day.
Paul Huff tallied 15 points, Kaden Adams added 14 and Peyton Dixon dropped in 12 for the Cougars (19-9).
LETCHER COUNTY CENTRAL 19 10 12 9 – 50: Nichols 2, Huff 15, P. Dixon 12, K. Adams 14, Boggs 5, Whitaker 0, Wright 2, Bailey 0, B. Adams 0, Higgins 0, McCool 0, Ramsey 0.
BOYD COUNTY 13 24 16 13 – 66: Hicks 21, Spurlock 11, Ellis 14, T. Holbrook 10, R. Holbrook 6, Taylor 2, Martin 2, D. Smith 0.
SOUTHERN 60, SOUTH GALLIA 58: Cruz Brinegar made a layup with 5 seconds to play to give the Tornadoes a victory over the Rebels in Racine, Ohio.
Damien Miller scored 16 points, Cruz Brinegar 14 and Andre Chandler 12 for Southern. Tanner Boothe led South Gallia with 19 points. Brycen Stanley scored 14 and Noah Cremeens 12.
