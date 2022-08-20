CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Chesapeake snapped a 13-game losing streak, beating Southern 12-6 Friday in high school football at Phil Davis Field.
"The kids really fought hard," Panthers coach Todd Knipp said.
Chesapeake (1-0) trailed 6-0 after Carson Reuter scored on a 1-yard plunge with 4:57 left in the first quarter. The Tornadoes threatened again on their next possession, driving to the Panthers' 8 before fumbling. Spencer Wright recovered for Chesapeake.
The Panthers blocked a punt to set up Camron Shockley's 25-yard touchdown run to tie the game 6-6 at 5:21 of the second quarter. Aaron Ross scored from the 34 with 6:53 remaining in the third quarter to lift Chesapeake to victory.
Southern (0-1) used a 68-yard pass from Josiah Smith to Damien Miller to move to the Panthers' 25 late and had a chance to score when Derek Griffith caught a pass, but on his way to the end zone fumbled through the end zone, giving the Panthers the ball.
Shockley carried 13 times for 80 yards. Ross added 79 yards on 13 attempts and Ryan Martin 50 yards on 12 carries. For the Tornadoes, Smith completed 9 of 21 passes for 121 yards and ran 18 times for 87.
Both teams return to action at 7 p.m. Friday, Chesapeake at Minford (1-0), the Tornadoes at Wahama (0-0).
COAL GROVE 43, BERNE UNION 6: Chase Hall rushed for four touchdowns as the Hornets (1-0) clobbered the Rockets (0-1) in Sugar Grove, Ohio.
Hall ran for TDs of 44, 29, 10 and 35 yards as Coal Grove raced to a 29-0 lead. Whyatt Mannon threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Murphy to make it 35-0 by halftime. Murphy added a 42-yard touchdown scamper for a 43-0 lead. Jarrett Thompson scored from the 9 for Berne Union to set the score.
The Hornets entertain Lucasville Valley (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
SYMMES VALLEY 28, SOUTH GALLIA 21: Aleck Beckett completed 8 of 10 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown as the Vikings (1-0) rallied past the Rebels (0-1) in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Levi Ross carried 13 times for 108 yards for Symmes Valley, which trailed 14-0. Will Jones and Levi Ross ran for touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the Vikings gave coach Ben Ferguson a victory in his debut.
GALLIA ACADEMY 44, MEIGS 7: New coach Kole Carter debuted with a victory at Holzer Field in Pomeroy, Ohio.
The Blue Devils (1-0) outgained the Marauders 317-113, rushing for 245 yards. Caleb Stout kicked a 37-yard field goal, then Brody Fellure threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kenyon Franklin and a 22-yarder to Mason Skidmore for a 17-0 lead. Franklin returned a punt 45 yards for a TD and Fellure ran 20 yards for a score to make it 30-0 at halftime.
Hunter Shamblin, who ran for 129 yards on 20 attempts, and Gunner Peterson added touchdown jaunts in the third quarter before Meigs (0-1) broke up the shutout with a 13-yard TD run by Conlee Burnem, who finished with 95 yards on 12 carries.
Gallia Academy goes to Athens (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. Meigs visits Belpre (0-1) at the same time.
BOONE COUNTY 20, RUSSELL 18: The Rebels (1-0) turned three Red Devils' turnovers into points in a win at Henry R. Evans Stadium in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Braden McCarty ran 16 times for 147 yards for Boone County. Jamarion Hocker threw TD passes to James Graves and Elijah Johnson. Ethan Pack completed 8 of 16 passes for 123 yards for Russell (0-1), which plays at Raceland at 8 p.m. Friday. Carson Patrick caught five passes for 101 yards.
EASTERN-MEIGS 21, RIVER VALLEY 6: Gavin Murphy returned an interception for a touchdown to spark the Eagles (1-0) to a triumph over the Raiders (0-1) in Bidwell, Ohio. Gavin Smith followed with a 1-yard touchdown run. Rylee Barrett, who led all rushers with 67 yards on 13 carries, scored from the 2 for a 21-0 lead.
Justin Stump threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Michael Conkle as River Valley, which plays at 7 pm. Friday at South Gallia (0-1), avoided the shutout. Eastern plays host to Symmes Valley (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
GREENUP COUNTY 34, FLEMING COUNTY 33: Tyson Sammons ran for 234 yards and four touchdowns as the Musketeers (1-0) edged the Panthers at Kentucky Christian University in Grayson, Kentucky.
Brady Howard returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown to spark Greenup County, which broke a 12-game losing streak. The Musketeers led 34-7 before holding off a furious rally. Nate Ruark completed 14 of 25 passes for 247 yards for Fleming County (0-1).
The Musketeers host Martin County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Girls soccer
RUSSELL 5, MARTIN COUNTY 1: Emma Stamper scored four goals and Ava Quinn one as the Red Devils (2-1) beat the Cardinals in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Gabby Williams made one save. Sophia McCoy scored for Martin County (2-3).
Boys soccer
ASHLAND 9, GREENUP COUNTY 1: Drew Clark scored two goals and assisted on one as the host Tomcats (1-0) routed the Musketeers (0-3). Casey Steele, Jack Griffith, Ryder Prickett, Nate Parker, Luke Stahler, Zach McComis and Elliott Fosterwelsh also scored. Dean Young made two assists.
Volleyball
RACELAND 3, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 0: Kody Haddix issued 14 assists as the Rams (3-0) defeated the Royals 25-6, 25-17, 25-8 in Ashland
RUSSELL 3, GREENUP COUNTY 0: The Red Devils swept the Musketeers 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 in Lloyd, Kentucky. Emily Clark had 11 assists and 10 digs. Ava O'Neal made 13 digs, Torie Hester 13 assists and Carmin Corey 11 kills.