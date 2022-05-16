CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Steven Ater led Wheelersburg’s boys basketball team to a 64-47 victory over Chesapeake in a Division III district final in March.
The Panthers have made sure that won’t happen again.
Chesapeake hired Ater, a former Panthers star, as head boys basketball coach on Monday. Ater replaced Ryan Davis, for whom he played. Last month, Davis left after 15 years at Chesapeake to take the head coaching position at Bloom-Carroll.
“I’m meeting with the ‘Peake (Monday night) with my family,” Ater said.
A graduate of Ohio State University with a masters degree from Marshall, Ater has led the Pirates to seven district finals in nine years.
Before that, Ater was head coach at South Webster. He also served as an assistant to Davis at Chesapeake. He was named 2020-2021 district coach of the year.
Wheelersburg lost to Sugarcreek Garaway 64-45 in a Division III, Region 11 semifinal to end last season.
Chesapeake board member Arthur Suiter said he is thrilled to have Ater at the head of the basketball program.
“We are happy to have an alumnus come home to coach,” Suiter said.
Chesapeake Board of Education transportation supervisor David Ridenour was excited by the hiring.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.