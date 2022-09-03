CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Marcus Burnside ran for three touchdowns to lead Chesapeake to a 42-6 victory over Symmes Valley in high school football Friday night at Phil Davis Field.
The senior fullback sandwiched TD runs of 1 and 3 yards around a 6-yard scoring sprint by Ryan Martin to give the Panthers (2-1) a 21-0 lead. Josh Saunders ran 11 yards for a score to bring the Vikings (1-2) within 21-6 at 10:10 of the fourth quarter, but Burnside's 6-yard touchdown run with 6:53 to play in the third quarter put the game away.
Camron Shockley ran 64 yards for a score with 1:11 left in the third. Corey Davis capped the scoring with a 6-yard run with 2:23 to play.
Chesapeake ran for 404 yards on 46 attempts, with Shockley gaining 120 yards on 10 carries, Martin 85 on seven attempts and Burnside 84 on 15 rushes.
COAL GROVE 61, MEIGS 34: Chase Hall accounted for 421 yards and five touchdowns to lead the host Hornets (3-0) to a triumph over the Marauders (1-2). Hall carried 27 times for 381 yards and caught one 40-yard pass. Caden Murphy added 78 yards on seven attempts. Griffin Cleland led Meigs, completing 16 of 26 passes for 260 yards.
SOUTH POINT 47, RIVER VALLEY 22: Blaine Freeman carried 21 times for 210 yards as the Pointers (2-1) built a 40-0 lead and rolled over the Raiders (1-2) in Bidwell, Ohio. Jordan Ermalovich completed 9 of 13 passes for 127 yards and four touchdowns.
BOYD COUNTY 42, LEWIS COUNTY 6: Rhett Holbrook ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the host Lions (2-1) clobbered the visiting Lions (1-2) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. One of Holbrook's scoring passes was 61 yards to his brother Trey.
Rhett Holbrook completed 5 of 14 passes for 208 yards and ran five times for 94 yards. Malachi Wheeler carried 12 times for 119 of Boyd County's 303 rushing yards. For Lewis County, Ayden Cooper completed 11 of 38 passes for 171 yards and was sacked eight times.
WHEELERSBURG 28, RUSSELL 21: Ethan Glover ran 12 yards for a touchdown with 55 seconds remaining in the game to give the Pirates (2-1) a victory over the Red Devils (0-3) in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Glover also ran for 166 yards and two more touchdowns on 13 carries. Creed Warren added a 13-yard scoring jaunt.
Ethan Pack ran for one touchdown and passed 50 yards to Carson Patrick for a TD for Russell. Andre Crews ran one yard for a score. Pack completed 10 of 19 passes for 132 yards.
GALLIA ACADEMY 22, POINT PLEASANT 21: Brody Fellure threw a 15-yard touchdown pass and 2-point conversion to Cole Hines with 26 seconds to play as the Blue Devils (3-0) won a thriller in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Evan Roach scored with 1:24 left to give the Big Blacks (1-1) a 21-14 lead.
Fellure completed 14 of 16 passes for 231 yards. Joey Darnbrough caught seven balls for 157 yards. Roach carried 23 times for 98 yards and threw for 88.
SOUTH GALLIA 22, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 14: The Rebels (1-2) sacked Tartans quarterback Austin Baughman and recovered a fumble at their own 41 to preserve the victory. A fumble by East (1-2) set up South Gallia's final touchdown. The Rebels took a 16-14 lead when Landehn Pernell scored on a 3-yard run with 7:04 left in the game. Ryan Wright scored on a 1-yard sneak to put the Rebels ahead 16-6. The Tartans drove to the South Gallia 24 before fumbling, one of three they lost.
RACELAND 40, ROWAN COUNTY 3: The Rams intercepted four passes and held the Vikings to 125 yards in a triumph at home. Jules Farrow picked off three passes and Noah Wallace returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown. Farrow ran eight times for 89 yards.
GREENUP COUNTY 17, LAWRENCE COUNTY 14: The Bulldogs (1-1) fumbled at the Musketeers' 1-yard line with 1 minute to play, allowing Greenup County (3-0) to hold on for the win in Louisa, Kentucky. Lawrence County led 14-10 until Tyson Sammons threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Brady Howard with 7:18 remaining. Sammons passed for 91 yards and rushed for 78.
Girls soccer
HUNTINGTON HIGH 5, MARTIN COUNTY 0: Sophie Weiler scored three goals as the Highlanders defeated the Cardinals at Scotland Yard. Weiler scored the game winner off an assist by Cali Ellis in the 19th minute. Grace Ferguson scored seconds later for a 2-0 lead. C.J. Johnson made it 3-0 with a goal 7 minutes before halftime. Tess Weiler and Ferguson assisted Sophie Weiler to set the score. Mac Markun earned the shutout.
