20220904-hds-hs roundup.jpg

Chesapeake quarterback Josh Harris throws under pressure from a Symmes Valley defender during a high school football game Friday at Phil Davis Field in Chesapeake, Ohio.

 KAYLA NIECE | For The Herald-Dispatch

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Marcus Burnside ran for three touchdowns to lead Chesapeake to a 42-6 victory over Symmes Valley in high school football Friday night at Phil Davis Field.

The senior fullback sandwiched TD runs of 1 and 3 yards around a 6-yard scoring sprint by Ryan Martin to give the Panthers (2-1) a 21-0 lead. Josh Saunders ran 11 yards for a score to bring the Vikings (1-2) within 21-6 at 10:10 of the fourth quarter, but Burnside's 6-yard touchdown run with 6:53 to play in the third quarter put the game away.

