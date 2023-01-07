COAL GROVE 40, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 32: The Hornets (7-6) outscored the Irish 19-10 in the final 9:49 to win.
St. Joe (2-9) trailed 13-5 at halftime, but used a 17-7 spurt to take the lead. Kelsey Fraley’s basket with 2:21 left in the third quarter gave Coal Grove a lead it never surrendered. The Hornets built the lead to eight after an Autumn Hicks 3-pointer with 5:37 to play, but Niko Kaufmann scored six straight to pull the Irish within 32-30 with 3:58 remaining.
Alavia Noel, though, scored to spark a 7-0 run as Coal Grove put the game away.
Fraley led the Hornets with 14 points. Hicks scored 11. Kaufmann paced At. Joe with 19 points. Ramey George chipped in 11.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 2 3 17 10 — 32: George 11, Lee 2, Kaufmann 19, Muth 0, Ransbottom 0, Lee 0, Tankersley 0.
COAL GROVE 5 8 13 14 — 40: Fraley 14, Keeney 6, Pauley 0, Noel 6, A. Hicks 11, Guy 0, Keaton 2, J. Hicks 0, Lambert 1.
WHEELERSBURG 60, SOUTH GALLIA 41: The Pirates (11-1) outscored the Rebels 20-10 in the fourth quarter to break open a close game.
Makenna Walker led Wheelersburg with 23 points. Lexi Rucker Macee Eaton scored 16 and Lexi Rucker 15. Morgan Lyons and Madison Summers each scored 14 for South Gallia (12-2), which played without injured star Emma Clary.
SOUTH GALLIA 12 6 13 10 — 41: Lyons 14, Wells 4, Sanders 8, Summers 14, Boothe 0, McWhorter 1.
LATE GAME: Rock Hill took on Portsmouth Notre Dame in the 7 p.m. game. A report on that contest will be in Monday’s Herald-Dispatch.
Portsmouth Notre Dame and Fairland met in a junior varsity game after Martin County canceled. Fairland and Notre Dame were scheduled to play a varsity game, but the scheduled shuffled because of the cancellation.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
