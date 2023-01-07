The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Chesapeake’s Erin Hicks drives the lane against Trimble defenders Jaylee Orsborn (2) and Rilynn Fouts (12) Saturday during a high school basketball game at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio.

 TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — That Chesapeake can feel “meh” about a 19-point victory is an indication of how far the Panthers have come.

The Panthers (10-3) easily defeated Trimble 55-36 Saturday in high school girls basketball in the opening game of the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown at Fairland’s Carl York Center.

