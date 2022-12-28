The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Chesapeake school district inducted six alumni into the high school’s hall of fame on Wednesday, received recognition by the Ohio House of Representatives for its 100th anniversary, and watched its boys’ basketball team hand a 49-28 defeat to Eastern Meigs.

Former football player Randy Chitwood, who played collegiately at Army, headlined a hall class that included other former football players Luke Beach and Rick Clark, softball players Kim (Frye) Dwivedy and April (Frye) Kerze plus honorary member Ron Saunders who were recognized before the start of the non-conference varsity contest.

