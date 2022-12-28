Chesapeake's Dannie Maynard (5) drives to the basket against Eastern-Meigs defender Jace Bullington (12) during a high school boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Chesapeake High School.
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Chesapeake school district inducted six alumni into the high school’s hall of fame on Wednesday, received recognition by the Ohio House of Representatives for its 100th anniversary, and watched its boys’ basketball team hand a 49-28 defeat to Eastern Meigs.
Former football player Randy Chitwood, who played collegiately at Army, headlined a hall class that included other former football players Luke Beach and Rick Clark, softball players Kim (Frye) Dwivedy and April (Frye) Kerze plus honorary member Ron Saunders who were recognized before the start of the non-conference varsity contest.
By the time 93rd District Rep. Jason C. Stephens read the resolution passed by the Ohio House, Chesapeake had a 32-8 lead.
“We got off to a good start, and made some shots early, got out in transition and ran and got some easy baskets,” Chesapeake head coach Steven Ater said. “We weren’t able to sustain it from a scoring standpoint, but we still kept guarding and limiting them to one shot.”
Chesapeake (3-6) was led by Dannie Maynard’s 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the field. Eastern focused its defense on stopping him which opened Braxton Oldaker to score 12 points.
The Eagles (1-7) struggled to find offense early. Head coach David Kight’s team missed its first five shots in the first quarter before Cooper Barnett got a two-point field goal.
Eastern didn’t get another field goal until Jace Bullington hit a 3-pointer as time expired to end the first period and left the Panthers’ lead at 14-5.
Maynard led Chesapeake in the second quarter with eight points including both of his 3-pointers in the game. Caleb Cox, Jacob Daniels, and Philip Thacker each scored a basket while Oldaker added two more field goals.
“I just think he played a really smart game,” Ater said. “I thought he slid to open spots when they were there, and his teammates did a really good job of finding him in those open spots.”
In the third quarter, Chesapeake’s offense slowed down though it still managed to outscore Eastern 8-5 in the period. The Eagles got scoring contributions from several players in the final period, including a field goal from Connor Nolan who finished with a team-high six points.
Chesapeake will return to Ohio Valley Conference action on Jan. 3 when it hosts Coal Grove.
