CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The celebration in Chesapeake High School’s football locker room Friday was long coming.
“The kids were pretty excited,” Panthers coach Todd Knipp said of his team after its season-opening 12-6 victory over Southern at Phil Davis Field. “They were excited to get a win, but more excited that they battled through and made plays. They were elated.”
Chesapeake hopes for a similar result when it travels to Minford (1-0) for a 7 p.m. game Friday. The Falcons are coming off a 33-14 triumph over Rock Hill and present more of a challenge than did the Tornadoes.
Last season, the Panthers played Minford close in the first half before falling 34-0. Of course, Chesapeake also lost to Southern 22-8 in 2021 and reversed that result this season.
“Minford’s offense is about the same,” Knipp said. “They emphasize the run game and their tailback (Jeffrey Pica) is a big strong kid who runs down hill. We’ll have to hit him at the line of scrimmage because once he gets going he’s hard to tackle.”
Pica, a senior, ran for 206 yards on 18 carries last week as the Falcons rushed for 365 yards. Pica isn’t Minford’s only threat. Sophomore Tyson Kingery carried 13 times for 89 yards against the Redmen. Kicker Myles Montgomery also is a difference maker. He made two field goals last week.
Chesapeake overcame a 6-0 deficit to break a 13-game losing streak in beating Southern. The Panthers used a versatile running game, with Camron Shockley running 11 times for 80 yards, Aaron Ross 13 for 79 and Marcus Burnside 13 for 45.
“We played pretty well,” Knipp said. “It was the first game and we made some mistakes. We played pretty physical We got our sweep game going and we blocked a punt.”
The Panthers are seeking their first two-game winning streak since Sept. 11 and 18 when they beat South Point 42-0 and Portsmouth 49-38.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
