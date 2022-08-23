The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The celebration in Chesapeake High School’s football locker room Friday was long coming.

“The kids were pretty excited,” Panthers coach Todd Knipp said of his team after its season-opening 12-6 victory over Southern at Phil Davis Field. “They were excited to get a win, but more excited that they battled through and made plays. They were elated.”

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

