WHITEHALL, Ohio — Fairland dominated from start to finish in a win over Columbus East on Saturday at the Russ Gregg Holiday Classic at Whitehall-Yearling High School.
Aiden Porter scored 16 points and Clayton Thomas poured in 15 to pace the Dragons in the win.
Fairland’s next game will be on Jan. 3 at home against Gallia Academy.
COLUMBUS EAST 8 6 13 10 — 37: Norvet 8, Brown-Anderson 3, Wilson 6, Smith 4, Brunston-Castle 4, Washington 2, Woods 10, Thorpe 2.
FAIRLAND 20 15 15 7 — 57: Polcyn 4, Porter 16, Hunt 9, Thomas 15, Schmidt 2, Taylor 5, Manns 6.
CHESAPEAKE 73, TORONTO 50: Trent Dearth’s 18 points paced Chesapeake to win over the host in the final game of the Kalidova Showcase in Toronto, Ohio on Saturday.
The Panthers used a balanced scoring attack that pushed the Panthers to a 39-19 lead at halftime.
Chesapeake will return home for its next game on Jan. 3 when it hosts Ohio Valley Conference foe Coal Grove.
CHESAPEAKE 13 26 19 15 — 73: Crum 11, Blankenship 12, Caldwell 10, Jackson 4, Dearth 18, Cox 2, Taylor 9, Lemley 2.
TORONTO 8 11 10 21 — 50: Hanlin 3, Reeves 11, Matyaj 7, Myslinsky 2, Clegg 4, Anderson 1, Keenan 14.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 74, SPRING VALLEY 58:
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 14 22 8 30 — 74: Malakai Sylvia 29, Jake Hogsett 12, Mooney 2, Marks 2, Dylan Day 11, Curry 3, Zach Seese 15.
SPRING VALLEY 10 15 14 19 — 58: Maynard 9, Meredith 29, Stevenson 3, Livingston 4, Corbin Page 13,
PS 4-1, SV 1-3. Cut lead to 46-44 but Patriots ended game on 28-14 run.
LINCOLN CO. 45, RITCHIE CO. 36: Lincoln County trailed the host through three quarters in the Ritchie County Holiday Tournament but rallied to take the win.
Jayse Tully’s 14 points led the Panthers (5-2) while Graden McKinney led the Rebels (2-5) with 11 points.
Lincoln County will play at Sissonville on Tuesday in a 2 p.m. tipoff.
LINCOLN CO. 11 6 11 17 — 45: Jayse Tully 14, Blankenship 9, Carpenter 9, Phillips 2, Sanders 6, Koontz 5.
RITCHIE CO. 12 12 8 4 — 36: Graden McKinney 11, Shriver 7, Bowie 5, James 2, Haught 4, Murphy 3, Shaffer 4.
Girls
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 78, KEENAN, S.C. 46: The Fighting Irish improved to 10-0 on the season and advanced to the championship game of the Blue Star High School Invitational in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Saturday.
Grace Hutson led St. Joe with 32 points including 14 points in the second quarter as it built a 43-33 halftime lead and then pulled away holding Keenan to 13 points for the rest of the game.
Abby Lee also had 18 points in the Fighting Irish win that advanced it to Monday’s championship game against Our Lady Of Lourdes from Poughkeepsie, New York.
That game will be a 4 p.m. start.
KEENAN 17 16 7 6 — 46: Falwiley 21, Davis 9, Lewis 7, Jones 3, Oree 6.
ST. JOE 19 24 24 11 — 78: Adkins 3, Hickman 6, Whitmore 3, Hutson 32, Ab. Lee 18, Barnitz 3, Gray 7, Roberts 6.
FORT FRYE 49, FAIRLAND 37: Hannah Archer’s 20 points sparked Fort Frye to a win over Fairland in a girls basketball tournament at Marietta on Saturday.
Harlie Lyons was the Dragons’ high scorer with 14 points in the contest but Fairland fell behind 14-7 in the first quarter and could never make up the difference.
FAIRLAND 7 11 9 10 — 37: Marshall 6, Lyons 14, Roland 2, Brumfield 3, King 2, Hinkle 5, Stone 5.
FORT FRYE 14 13 11 11 — 49: Huck 1, Schroeder 4, Morley 2, Kesnelring 8, Archer 20, Dalton 14.
Friday
Boys
CHESAPEAKE 68, SHENANDOAH 58: Levi Blankeship’s 23 points was enough to push Chesapeake to a win in the Kalivoda Showcase at Toronto, Ohio on Friday.
The Panthers needed a big night offensively after Shenandoah’s Christian Duniver scored 32 points on Chesapeake.
WOODROW WILSON 72, LOGAN 64: Balanced scoring throughout the Flying Eagles lineup led to a win over the Wildcats in the Little General Shootout on Friday at the Beckley Armory.
Bryant Jones had 13 points and 10 assists while Ben Gilliam scored 19 to lead Woodrow Wilson.
Mitchell Hainer led all scorers with 20 points for Logan (3-5).
Girls
TOLSIA 54, CHESAPEAKE 50: Autumn Block had 24 points to lead Tolsia to a win in the Evaroni’s Holiday Classic at the Ceredo-Kenova War Memorial.
Julie Boone also helped Tolsia (3-5) with 10 points and 12 rebounds plus four blocks.
Maddie Ward’s 21 points led the Panthers.