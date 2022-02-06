CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Four Greenup County players scored in double figures on Saturday as the Musketeers picked up a 54-40 win at Chesapeake in girls high school basketball on Persin Court.
Chesapeake (7-14) fell behind early, committing five turnovers in the first quarter as Greenup (16-6) punctuated the opening period with a 3-pointer from Taylor Gammon to take a 15-5 lead.
The Panthers stormed back in the second quarter as they limited the Musketeers to eight points to climb back into the game.
Emily Duncan scored four points in the quarter while Brooklyn McComas added a field goal and a 3-pointer by Erin Hicks as Chesapeake used a 12-5 run to cut Greenup’s lead to 20-17.
“We knew this was going to be a tough one coming in,” Panthers head coach Chris Ball said. “They’re bigger than us, they’re more experienced than us, but we’re just looking to come together as a team this time of year.”
The Panthers’ Kate Ball led all scorers with 18 points, including 11 in the final period.
Chesapeake has one more contest — an Ohio Valley Conference matchup with South Point on Monday to conclude the regular season — before it travels to Seaman, Ohio to take on host North Adams in the first round of sectional play on Thursday.
Greenup’s size with Rachel Bush and Emily Maynard under the basket gave Chesapeake problems.
Though Bush did not shoot the ball well in the first half, scoring the game’s opening basket then failing to make another shot until the third quarter, the junior forward scored eight points in the second half and helped her team gain a rebounding edge on Chesapeake.
“Bush was having some trouble getting the ball in the basket and I just told her, ‘If you can’t put it in, go rebound or go do something to help your team,’” said Greenup head coach Paul Miller. “I thought she did a real good job in the second half.”
Maynard led the Musketeers with 14 points while Taylor Gammon made four of her team’s six 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.
Bush added 10 points, as did Gabby Karle.
Miller said the upcoming week for Greenup County would be important with key 63rd District matchups coming on Tuesday against Lewis County at home and at Russell on Friday.
GREENUP CO. 15 8 14 17 — 54: Gammon 4-9 4-6 0-0 12, Bush 4-11 0-2 2-2 10, Maynard 6-10 1-1 1-2 14, Karle 4-8 1-4 1-4 10, Frazier 2-7 0-0 4-4 8, Spencer 0-4 0-1 0-0 0. Team: 20-49 6-14 8-12 54.
CHESAPEAKE 5 12 9 14 — 40: Pauley 2-4 1-1 0-0 5, Isaacs 0-1 0-0 1-2 1, Ball 5-13 1-4 7-7 18, McComas 3-11 1-5 2-4 9, Hicks 1-5 1-4 0-0 3, Duncan 2-4 0-0 0-0 4, Webb 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Team 13-39 4-14 10-13 40.