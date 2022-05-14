ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Chesapeake’s girls and Ironton’s boys won Ohio Valley Conference middle school track championships Thursday at Fairland’s Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
The Panthers won with 139.5 points. Gallia Academy was second with 116.5, followed by Fairland with 109, Ironton 82.5, Coal Grove 61, South Point 52, Rock Hill 39.5 and Portsmouth 22.
Molly Dunlap of Fairland took high-point honors with 30. Dunlap won the 400-meter run, 800 and long jump. She set meet records in the long jump, going 16 feet, 4 inches to break the mark set by Coal Grove’s Trish Watts 29 years ago, and the 400 in 1:02.74.
Other meet records set included, Addison Maynard of Chesapeake in the shot put, with a heave of 40-3.75; Chesapeake’s 1,600-meter relay team of Laile Wentz, Sara Dillon, Samiya Blackburn and Erin Lowe in 4:28.00, breaking a 39-year-old mark set by Rock Hill.
Ironton won the boys title with 130 points, ahead of Coal Grove’s 104.75, Portsmouth’s 86, Fairland’s 79, Rock Hill’s 75.33, Chesapeake’s 67.83, Gallia Academy’s 51.33 and South Point’s 27.75.
Coal Grove’s Kaden Murphy won high-point honors with 26. Murphy won the 100 and 200 and finished third in the 200 hurdles.
Conner Black of Fairland broke the pole vault record, going 11-6. Seth Hamm set records in the 800 in 2:09.02 and 1,600 in 4:44.57.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.