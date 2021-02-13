CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — An 8-1 burst in overtime allowed Chesapeake to rally from a 14-point halftime deficit on Saturday and beat South Point 37-30 to advance in the Ohio Division III girls sectional tournament on Norm Persin Court.
The Panthers (15-6) trailed after the first quarter 8-1 and the Pointers (8-12) took advantage of Chesapeake mistakes to lead 20-6 at halftime.
Even the home team doubted it could come back.
“I thought it was over,” said Chesapeake senior Maddie Ward. “I knew that we could come through and push back but we had to play some pretty daggone good basketball.”
Ward led all scorers with 14 points, and she pulled down seven rebounds. However, her foul shot at 5:32 of the first quarter was the only Panthers’ point until Emily Duncan sank the back end of two foul shots at 6:24 of the second period.
Panthers head coach Chris Ball described his team’s effort in the opening two periods as “playing not to win.”
“We just didn’t play in the first half,” Ball said. “South Point came out and I thought was the aggressor. Us being the higher seed and we beat them twice maybe played a little bit into it too.”
Chesapeake’s first field goal came when Ward scored with 4:21 remaining in the first half.
Meanwhile, South Point could do no wrong in the first two periods. Sarah Mitchell scored six points in the first half, while Mitchell and Camille Hall led the Pointers with 10 rebounds each.
In the third quarter, South Point’s Sarah Roach knocked got a layup that gave South Point its largest lead at 22-6 when the Panthers pounced.
Brooklyn McComas answered Roach’s basket with one of her own and Blake Anderson followed with four of her 11 points in the game to cut the lead to 10 points. Ward scored the final basket of the quarter to make it 22-14 at the end of the third. Anderson led the Panthers with 12 rebounds for a double-double.
Hall extended South Point’s lead to 24-14 with the first points of the fourth quarter. Ward answered with a 3-pointer and the Pointers’ Karmen Bruton answered with a triple of her own for a 27-17 lead for South Point.
Chesapeake outscored the Pointers 9-1 over the next six minutes to pull within 28-26 with 28 seconds to go in the game.
Roach connected on the front end of two foul shots to make it 29-26 and with 15 seconds left, McComas sank a corner three to tie the game for the Panthers.
A last shot by South Point’s Kimrie Staley was partially blocked and time expired in regulation.
Kandace Pauley, Robin Isaacs and Anderson scored for Chesapeake to open overtime and gave the Panthers a 34-29 lead.
Roach sank the front end of another two foul shots to give her seven points in the contest and cut the lead to 34-30.
South Point would not score another point, however. Anderson and Ward sank foul shots to round out the scoring and send Chesapeake into the sectional final against the Fairland-Valley winner.
The sectional final will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. and will be hosted by the higher seed.
SOUTH POINT 8 12 2 7 1 — 30: Ermalovich 2, Hall 6, Roach 7, Mitchell 6, Bruton 6, Sadler 3.
CHESAPEAKE 1 5 8 15 8 — 37: Pauley 2, Isaacs 1, Anderson 11, McComas 5, Ward 14, Duncan 4.